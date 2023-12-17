Amon-Ra St. Brown set a touchdown record for German football professionals in the NFL in the Detroit Lions' tenth win of the season. In the Lions' 42:17 win against the Denver Broncos on Saturday evening (local time), the 24-year-old scored his seventh touchdown of the season and improved his record from the previous NFL season. With three games remaining, the pass receiver can further expand his yield. More importantly: With their tenth win of the season, the Lions are almost certain of taking part in the playoffs; depending on the results of the competition on Sunday and Monday, this could happen before the next game against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve.