St. Brown improves German touchdown record
Amon-Ra St. Brown set a touchdown record for German football professionals in the NFL in the Detroit Lions' tenth win of the season. In the Lions' 42:17 win against the Denver Broncos on Saturday evening (local time), the 24-year-old scored his seventh touchdown of the season and improved his record from the previous NFL season. With three games remaining, the pass receiver can further expand his yield. More importantly: With their tenth win of the season, the Lions are almost certain of taking part in the playoffs; depending on the results of the competition on Sunday and Monday, this could happen before the next game against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve.
“Our goal is to win the division and that’s why we have to beat the Vikings next week,” said St. Brown to the German Press Agency. St. Brown gained by far the most space of the game with 112 yards after passes, but was still in the shadow of his teammate Sam LaPorta. The NFL rookie had three touchdowns and now has nine this season.
St. Brown himself has not yet achieved his personal goal. “I’m not done yet,” he said. “It felt like we could do whatever we wanted. We were all in a tunnel on offense, which was fun,” quarterback Jared Goff said. He had a strong game with five touchdown passes and no bad passes.
For the Lions, the third-longest losing streak in the NFL is likely to end; Detroit has not been in the playoffs since 2016. St. Brown played a large part in the upswing. How good the starting position will be in the playoffs depends on whether the Lions can defend first place in the NFC North. After two defeats from three games, the lead had melted away. “The situation wasn’t that good. But we knew we were a good team and believed in ourselves,” said St. Brown.
The Vikings' defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals was helpful for the Lions' chances. After overtime, Minnesota lost 24:27 and now has seven wins and seven defeats. Two of the three remaining NFL games are duels between the Lions and the Vikings.
Curry leads Warriors to NBA victory
Led by Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors have won again after three defeats in the NBA and won their first win since Draymond Green's indefinite ban. Against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry scored twelve points in a row in the final quarter and had a total of 37 points for the Warriors at 124:120. Klay Thompson also played a big role with 24 points. Green, who like Curry and Thompson has been one of the team's most important basketball players for years, was thrown off the court last week after hitting his opponent in the face and was banned indefinitely by the NBA.
In a duel between two German professionals, world champion Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers prevailed against the New York Knicks around Isaiah Hartenstein. The 144:122 was the seventh win in a row for the Clippers. Theis had seven points in 15 minutes, Hartenstein played 30 minutes for the Knicks and had twelve points and a strong ten rebounds and three blocks.
Maxi Kleber, on the other hand, missed the Dallas Mavericks' next game because of the consequences of his dislocated little toe. Luka Doncic was man of the game in the 131:120 win against the Portland Trail Blazers and recorded a triple double for the 61st time in his career. He had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Joel Embiid also had outstanding stats in the Philadelphia 76ers' 145:82 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Hornets' worst loss in NBA history.
Another NHL defeat for Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl lost in the NHL for the second time in a row with the Edmonton Oilers and, like all other German ice hockey professionals, suffered a defeat. The Oilers lost 5-1 against the Florida Panthers on Saturday evening (local time). Before the 4:7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the team from Canada had won eight times in a row and had achieved a balanced record after the miserable start to the season.
