Marcel Dabo from Reutlingen has been injured and has to postpone his goal of playing in the National Football League until next season. The 23-year-old defender reported to the German Press Agency from Indianapolis on Monday (local time) that he had already torn the basket handle of his outer meniscus last week. He had surgery last Thursday and will complete rehab with the Indianapolis Colts. Dabo is in the training squad there and wanted to recommend himself for the active squad. “I think I’ll be back to 100 percent by February or March at the latest and then when training starts next year, I’ll be back,” said Dabo.