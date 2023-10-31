Football: St. Brown clearly wins with Lions against Raiders led by Jakob Johnson
The Detroit Lions recovered well from their second loss of the season and won 26:14 against the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to another strong performance from Amon-Ra St. Brown. While the Raiders around Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart are heading for the next disappointing NFL season and have lost five of eight games, the Lions are fully on course for the playoffs after their sixth win.
St. Brown went without a touchdown, but collected more than 100 yards on passes for the eleventh time in his career – no pass receiver in Lions history has ever had that many after less than three full seasons. This season alone, St. Brown had five games with a triple-digit score.
“We made a few stupid mistakes on offense, but we stayed calm and kept playing. That was good,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “We played really well today. The lead on the scoreboard should be bigger.” Only three turnovers marred the good performance of the Lions, who lost 6:38 to the Baltimore Ravens last week.
The Raiders, on the other hand, are not getting going offensively at all, even with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Star pass receiver Davante Adams had just one catch for seven yards. The six more throws in his direction had no effect.
Football: NFL talent Dabo injures his knee
Marcel Dabo from Reutlingen has been injured and has to postpone his goal of playing in the National Football League until next season. The 23-year-old defender reported to the German Press Agency from Indianapolis on Monday (local time) that he had already torn the basket handle of his outer meniscus last week. He had surgery last Thursday and will complete rehab with the Indianapolis Colts. Dabo is in the training squad there and wanted to recommend himself for the active squad. “I think I’ll be back to 100 percent by February or March at the latest and then when training starts next year, I’ll be back,” said Dabo.
The Detroit Red Wings led by national ice hockey player Moritz Seider have ended their losing streak in the NHL and won 4-3 after overtime against the New York Islanders. The defender contributed two assists and already has nine assists this season. Lucas Raymond scored the winning goal 1:25 minutes into extra time.
Philipp Grubauer also recorded a win after extra time with the Seattle Kraken. Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Kraken led 3-1 after the first third, but conceded the equalizer in the final period. Jared McCann made it perfect for Seattle with his fifth goal of the season. Grubauer saved 26 shots on goal.
Next defeat for Schröder – Theis continues to be a spectator
World champion Dennis Schröder is still not getting going with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. The 91:99 against the Portland Trail Blazers was the third defeat in a row for the team led by the German national team captain; the Canadians have only won one of four games in the North American professional basketball league.
Schröder from Braunschweig just missed a double-double with ten points and eight rebounds, while the hosts’ best scorers were Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes with 20 points each. It was Portland’s first win in the young season.
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner suffered their first setback after two successes at the start with the Orlando Magic at 103:106 at the Los Angeles Lakers. Franz Wagner (16 points) missed the chance to equalize from the three-point line seconds before the end. Lakers professional D’Angelo Russell (28 points) was the evening’s top scorer.
Maxi Kleber celebrated a 125:110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies with the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic showed the next gala for the Texans and achieved a triple-double with 35 points as well as twelve rebounds and assists. Dallas celebrated its third win in its third outing, with Kleber scoring seven points.
Daniel Theis was also just a spectator in the Indiana Pacers’ third game. In the 105:112 win against the Chicago Bulls, coach Rick Carlisle once again didn’t rely on the German world champion.
