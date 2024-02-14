Philipp Grubauer's comeback was successful after a break of more than two months. In his first appearance since the beginning of December, the Seattle Kraken goalkeeper was immediately named player of the game. In the 2-1 win after a penalty shootout at the New York Islanders, Grubauer first saved 26 shots and then all three of the Islanders' penalties. It was the first win after three defeats in a row for the Kraken.