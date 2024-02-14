NHL: Edmonton beats Detroit, Grubauer with successful comeback
The Edmonton Oilers won the duel against the strong Detroit Red Wings in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. The Oilers won 8:4 (2:1, 1:2, 5:1) on Tuesday (local time). Superstar Connor McDavid recorded six assists in one game for the first time in his NHL career.
Leon Draisaitl opened the spectacle with his 25th goal of the season, and the German international added another goal in the final third. Moritz Seider was involved in one of Detroit's goals, but was also on the ice for most of the Oilers' goals. With the win, Edmonton solidifies its playoff spot, while Detroit currently holds a wild card spot for the playoffs thanks to a strong start to the year.
Philipp Grubauer's comeback was successful after a break of more than two months. In his first appearance since the beginning of December, the Seattle Kraken goalkeeper was immediately named player of the game. In the 2-1 win after a penalty shootout at the New York Islanders, Grubauer first saved 26 shots and then all three of the Islanders' penalties. It was the first win after three defeats in a row for the Kraken.
The Buffalo Sabers led by JJ Peterka scored a clear victory, scoring the first goal and adding another in a 7-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings. Tim Stützle remained without a goal in his Ottawa Senators' 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brady Tkachuk scored a hat trick in the Senators' fourth straight win. Lukas Reichel recorded an assist in his Chicago Blackhawks' 2:4 defeat of the Vancouver Canucks.
Veteran Alexander Ovetschkin scored in his Washington Capitals' 3:6 win against the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth game in a row and now has 836 goals in his NHL career. In second place on the all-time top scorer list, the 38-year-old Russian is still 58 goals behind Wayne Gretzky.
NBA: Orlando loses in O'Neal honor
The Orlando Magic suffered a home defeat in the North American basketball league NBA. The team led by the German world champion brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (local time) 113:127 (52:60).
Franz Wagner in particular didn't have his best day offensively, only hitting five of 16 shots from the field and getting 15 points and seven rebounds. Moritz Wagner was much more accurate and scored eleven points in just 14 minutes and also grabbed five rebounds. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 65 points for Oklahoma, the second-best team in the Western Conference.
After the game it became historic: With Shaquille O'Neal's 32, the Magic pulled a jersey under the hall roof for the first time in their 35-year history and paid tribute to the legendary center, who began his NBA career in Orlando in 1992. Even though he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers after four years, O'Neal is still considered the greatest player in Magic history.
He was Orlando's first number one draft pick, first Rookie of the Year and first All-Star and led the Magic to their first championship final in 1995. The 51-year-old O'Neal is the third player in NBA history to have his number no longer issued by three clubs. His jersey also hangs under the hall roof in Los Angeles and Miami.
In his second game with the Brooklyn Nets, Dennis Schröder was shown his limitations by the best team in the league, the Boston Celtics. The Celtics won 118:110 and took their fifth win in a row. Schröder had a much weaker evening with nine points, five rebounds and three assists after his strong debut for the Nets. Jayson Tatum scored 41 points for the Celtics.
NFL: Chiefs with Super Bowl parade on Wednesday
This Wednesday, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will hold their parade at home. The Chiefs will parade through the city for about an hour and a half starting at 11 a.m. local time (6 p.m. German time), after which there will be a “rally” at which players and coaches, among others, will give speeches.
“This was just the beginning, we’re not done yet,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said before saying yesyou said. “I'll make sure I get you all back here next year.” Mahomes kept his word and will now surely announce a third consecutive title in 2025. This year a million people are expected to attend the parade.
