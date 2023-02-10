The Lakers are hoping to prevent another year without a playoff appearance with the changed roster. The Suns, on the other hand, are on course for the title with Durant, Booker and Paul and have paid a high price for this: three important role players were given up in Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson, and the Suns sacrificed four future first-round picks in talent training. In addition, Durant is still injured, and he should only be able to play again after the All-Star break in a week and a half.