basketball: Oscars for Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry

Former basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal and current shooter Stephen Curry have won an Oscar. Both are co-producers of the 22-minute film “The Queen of Basketball”, which won the Best Short Documentary category. It is about Lusia Harris, who scored the first basket in Olympic history in Montreal in 1976 and became the first woman drafted by an NBA team in 1977.



+++ These are the winners of the Oscars 2022 +++

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard”. The film is about Richard Williams, who formed his two daughters, Serena and Venus, into world tennis stars. At the awards ceremony, Smith caused a scandal when he slapped presenter Chris Rock on the open stage. Rock had made a bad joke about Smith’s wife.

Basketball: Theis and Celtics take first place in Eastern Conference

National basketball player Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics have taken the lead in the Eastern Conference. The record champions beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-112 on Sunday and also benefited from the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns in the top game of the day. The Suns extended their winning streak to eight and remain the undisputed best team in the league, while the 76ers slipped from first place in the East to fourth place with a 104:114. The Miami Heat and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are now in front of the 76ers, which Joel Embiid’s 37 points were not enough for.







The Los Angeles Lakers, with 17 championships like the Celtics record holders in the best basketball league in the world, meanwhile suffered another major setback. LeBron James’ team lost against the New Orleans Pelicans by 108:116 despite a 20-point lead at the break and slipped back to tenth place in the table behind the Pelicans. Should the direct comparison with the Pelicans decide in the fight for the playoff spots, the Lakers will also be inferior there. From eleventh place, there is no longer a chance of participating in the playoffs via qualification.



The Dallas Mavericks climbed to fourth in the Western Conference with a 114-100 win over the Utah Jazz. Third are the Golden State Warriors, who lost five of their last ten games by beating the Washington Wizards 115:123.

Ice hockey: Defeats for Seider and Sturm



National ice hockey player Moritz Seider suffered a crushing defeat in the North American professional league NHL. With the Detroit Red Wings, the defenseman lost 11-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was the third loss in a row and the 12th in the past 15 games.

Nico Sturm also went off the ice with Colorado Avalanche as a loser. In the 2: 3 against his previous club Minnesota Wild, the decisive goal came after 15 seconds in extra time. Sturm was transferred from Minnesota to Colorado last week. His new team remains the best in the NHL with 46 wins and 14 losses.

