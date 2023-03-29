US sports compact Severe dampener for the Wagner brothers’ playoff hopes
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
NBA: Severe dampener for playoff hopes of the Wagner brothers
After three home wins in a row, the two national basketball players Franz and Moritz Wagner suffered another defeat in the North American professional league NBA and will probably have to say goodbye to participating in the playoffs for good. The pair of brothers lost on Tuesday evening (local time) with the Orlando Magic at the Memphis Grizzlies with 108:113. The 21-year-old Franz Wagner was the most successful thrower in his team with 25 points, his four-year-old brother Moritz remained without a point for only around five minutes.
Orlando is in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and only has a theoretical chance of participating in the play-in tournament, in which the teams in places seven through ten in each of the two conferences determine the final two participants in the final round.
On the other hand, defending champions Golden State Warriors have a good chance of participating directly in the final series. The San Francisco team celebrated an important 120-109 home win against direct rivals the New Orleans Pelicans and took sixth place in the Western Conference, which would be enough to qualify for the playoffs. The outstanding player in the Warriors was superstar Stephen Curry with 39 points.
Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers set a special record. Mitchell scored 44 points in his team’s 118-120 loss away to the Atlanta Hawks and now has ten games with at least 40 points this season. In the history of his club, only superstar LeBron James was able to do this.
NHL: Draisaitl and Oilers make exclamation points against Vegas
Ice hockey top star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers managed a convincing victory in the North American professional league NHL. The Oilers scored a spectacular 7-4 win against the Vegas Golden Knights, leaders of the Western Conference.
Draisaitl, who scored his 300th goal in the NHL a day earlier, added another goal and provided an assist. With their 43rd win of the season, the Canadians consolidated third place in their Pacific Division and have the best chance of making the play-offs.
Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings also celebrated a clear victory. In the home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins around top star Sidney Crosby, Detroit won 7:4, Seider provided two assists. However, the Red Wings have very little chance of participating in the playoffs. The Penguins, who are currently the bottom wild card berth in the Eastern Conference, are four wins behind.
Meanwhile, Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks celebrated a surprising success. The Sharks, the NHL’s worst team, won 3-0 against playoff contenders Winnipeg Jets. Sturm had his share in the victory, the 27-year-old made it 2-0 in the meantime.
Lukas Reichel, on the other hand, suffered an expected defeat. The 20-year-old star and his Chicago Blackhawks lost their home game to the Dallas Stars 4-1. Reichel, who had scored twice in a row recently, was without a goal this time.
Media: NBA legend Johnson makes bid for NFL club
A group led by investor Josh Harris and NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson has submitted a multi-billion dollar bid for embattled NFL club Washington Commanders. This was reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday. ESPN also reported that the Harris-Johnson Group is prepared to pay the $6 billion Commanders owner Dan Snyder is allegedly asking for.
Harris already owns the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA and co-owns the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. He is also general partner of Crystal Palace football club in the English Premier League. In addition to Harris, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is said to have made an offer for the Commanders. Selling a franchise requires 75 percent approval from the other 31 NFL clubs.
