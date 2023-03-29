After three home wins in a row, the two national basketball players Franz and Moritz Wagner suffered another defeat in the North American professional league NBA and will probably have to say goodbye to participating in the playoffs for good. The pair of brothers lost on Tuesday evening (local time) with the Orlando Magic at the Memphis Grizzlies with 108:113. The 21-year-old Franz Wagner was the most successful thrower in his team with 25 points, his four-year-old brother Moritz remained without a point for only around five minutes.