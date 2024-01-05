Seider's Red Wings are getting going again
Ice hockey runner-up Moritz Seider is getting better with the Detroit Red Wings in the new year. After a penalty shootout, the team from Michigan prevailed 4-3 over the Los Angeles Kings and celebrated their second win in the second game since the turn of the year in the North American professional league NHL. The Red Wings had previously been in a crisis of results.
Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators are still not getting going. The Canadians suffered their 20th defeat in their 34th game by losing 4-1 to the Seattle Kraken and remain last in the East. However, Ottawa has played significantly fewer games than the competition. For the Kraken, who were again missing the injured Philipp Grubauer, it was the sixth success in a row.
John-Jason Peterka also celebrated a victory. With the Buffalo Sabers, the runner-up world champion clearly beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 and was involved in one goal. Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks had no chance in the 1:4 defeat at the top team New York Rangers, it was their fourth defeat in a row.
Antetokounmpo wins duel with Wembanyama
NBA top star Giannis Antetokounmpo won the highly publicized duel with super talent Victor Wembanyama. With 44 points and 14 rebounds, the Greek led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125:121 win against the San Antonio Spurs in the North American Professional Basketball League. Although he ruined Wembanyama's 20th birthday, he still had warm words ready after the first meeting between the two exceptional players.
“He's incredible, an incredible talent,” said Antetokounmpo about the 2.24 m tall young star, who only played 26 minutes on the field after an ankle injury, but scored a strong 27 points: “He can score at will, whenever he wants. He plays the right way, he plays to win. It was good to play against him.”
For the Spurs it was the fourth defeat in a row, the team from San Antonio remains at the bottom of the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo's Bucks, on the other hand, improved their record to 25:10.
In the hard-fought second game on Friday night, the Denver Nuggets prevailed over the Golden State Warriors 130:127. With a triple-double, star player Nikola Jokic was the outstanding man; the Serb scored 34 points as well as ten assists and rebounds – and he also scored in the last second to win. 30 points from Stephen Curry weren't enough for Golden State.
