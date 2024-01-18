Ice hockey: Seider wins with Detroit after overtime
The Detroit Red Wings with German national ice hockey player Moritz Seider won against the Florida Panthers for the first time in the NHL after ten defeats. Detroit won 3-2 after extra time at the Panthers on Wednesday (local time), with Dylan Larkin scoring the decisive goal. Defender Seider did not participate in the game.
For the Red Wings it was the sixth success in the last seven games in the North American league. Detroit is currently third in the Atlantic Division, clinching a playoff spot. However, the team is currently missing injured star striker Patrick Kane.
Football: St. Brown receives support from Germany for NFL playoffs
At the most important game of his NFL career, Amon-Ra St. Brown will also receive support in the stadium from Germany. The 24-year-old bought a total of 27 tickets for the Detroit Lions' home playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (9 p.m. CET) – four of them for guests from Germany. “Of course you realize that it is something special. “But I’m not nervous,” St. Brown told the German Press Agency.
For St. Brown, it is the second playoff game of his professional football career after last weekend's premiere against the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions are favored against the Buccaneers, although the team had to wait 32 years for a playoff victory until last Sunday's success.
With a win against the Bucs, the team is still missing another success to reach the Super Bowl. No German has achieved this since Mark Nzocha with the San Francisco 49ers four years ago. However, St. Brown's role as the Lions' best pass receiver is much more important.
Basketball: Mavericks lose in Doncic comeback – Raptors overwhelm Heat
The Dallas Mavericks with Maxi Kleber from Würzburg lost their away game at the Los Angeles Lakers when Luka Doncic came back. After three games without the Slovenian, who injured his ankle, the Mavericks lost 110:127 on Wednesday evening. Doncic had a triple double of 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in LA, but couldn't avoid the loss. Kleber recorded six points and three assists. It was only the third game for the 31-year-old after a month-long injury break.
D'Angelo Russell was the most successful at the NBA record champions with 29 points. Anthony Davis had 28 points and 12 rebounds, superstar LeBron James scored 25 points.
In one of the earlier games, the Toronto Raptors led by world champion Dennis Schröder caused the largest halftime deficit in the history of the Miami Heat. The Canadians led by 35 points at halftime and ultimately won the game 121:97. Schröder had nine points and six assists, the best man was Gary Trent Jr. with 28 points for the Raptors.
“We hit a lot of threes and moved the ball really hard,” Schröder told the German Press Agency. “We slowed down a bit in the second half, but there was really a lot going on today.” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković was under a lot of pressure because he was good friends with Darko Rajaković, who died in the morning of a heart attack Golden State Warriors assistant coach. What made matters worse was that the team played without regular Pascal Siakam. The last starting player from the 2019 championship team is moving to the Indiana Pacers.
Isaiah Hartenstein took the New York Knicks to a 109:94 win against the Houston Rockets and contributed seven points and eleven rebounds. Without the Wagner brothers, the Orlando Magic lost 104:106 at the Atlanta Hawks. Franz Wagner is injured, Moritz Wagner was not used at all by coach Jamahl Mosley for the second game in a row.
Despite a mediocre performance from basketball world champion Dennis Schröder, the Toronto Raptors have ended their losing streak in the NBA. An important 121:97 victory was achieved against the Miami Heat led by superstar Jimmy Butler; for the Raptors it was the first success after four bankruptcies in a row. Schröder had nine points and six assists, but the Raptors were never behind. With 16 wins and 25 losses, the Raptors are 12th among 15 teams in the East.
It was also announced that Toronto had agreed to a player swap with the Indiana Pacers: Cameroonian All-Star Pascal Siakam is leaving the Raptors, and Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis and Jordan Nwora are coming to Toronto. The Schröder club also secured three first-round picks in the next draft.
Without the Wagner brothers, the Orlando Magic lost in the last second to the Atlanta Hawks with 104:106. Dejounte Murray scored the decisive two points for the guests at the final whistle, meaning Orlando has lost seven of its last ten games due to numerous injuries. With a record of 22 wins and 19 defeats, the Magic are eighth in the East and still stay in touch with the direct play-off places.
Things went better for Isaiah Hartenstein, the center won with the New York Knicks against the Houston Rockets 109:94.
