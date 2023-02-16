Moritz Seider won the German duel with Leon Draisaitl in the NHL. When the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 after a penalty shootout, both national ice hockey players each scored a goal for their team on Wednesday (local time). Seider scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0 for Detroit in the 18th minute with a pass that was still deflected, Draisaitl reduced the lead to 3:4 for Edmonton in the 44th minute. It was the 31st goal of the season for the Cologne native, who, like Seider, failed in the penalty shoot-out.