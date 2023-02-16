US sports compact Seider wins German NHL duel against Draisaitl
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Lakers win on James return
The Los Angeles Lakers have won the North American professional league NBA with the recovered record man LeBron James. The Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-102, earning their second win in three games.
James has 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. For the 38-year-old, it was the first assignment after recovering from injury and the first appearance after replacing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the best scorer in NBA history last week. Dennis Schröder contributed ten points and two assists in California’s victory. The Lakers remain in 13th place in the Western Conference after their 27th win of the season and are a long way from the playoff spots.
Isaiah Hartenstein celebrated the third win in a row with the New York Knicks. The 24-year-old’s team won 122-101 at the Atlanta Hawks and moved up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Hartenstein scored six points and eleven rebounds in around 26 minutes of play.
The Indiana Pacers ended their negative series without Daniel Theis. After five consecutive losses, the Pacers defeated the Chicago Bulls 117-113.
Ice hockey: Seider narrowly wins the German NHL duel against Draisaitl
Moritz Seider won the German duel with Leon Draisaitl in the NHL. When the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 after a penalty shootout, both national ice hockey players each scored a goal for their team on Wednesday (local time). Seider scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0 for Detroit in the 18th minute with a pass that was still deflected, Draisaitl reduced the lead to 3:4 for Edmonton in the 44th minute. It was the 31st goal of the season for the Cologne native, who, like Seider, failed in the penalty shoot-out.
Reaching overtime gave the Oilers at least a point in the playoff race. Edmonton continues to have a much better chance than Detroit of qualifying for the championship title after the regular season, despite the Red Wings clinching their fourth straight win.
#sports #compact #Seider #wins #German #NHL #duel #Draisaitl
Leave a Reply