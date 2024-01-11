Seider hopes for the future in Detroit: “A lot of confidence”
German NHL professional Moritz Seider wants to continue playing for the Detroit Red Wings in the foreseeable future. “It's nothing new that I feel comfortable in Detroit and that I have built a house here,” said the defender in a call with German media representatives: “The organization is the coolest, I like the team.” But conversations over time The end of his current entry-level contract in the summer has not yet happened.
“Of course you think a lot about a contract like this, it has a life-changing impact on the future,” said the runner-up world champion. “Hopefully,” said the 22-year-old, it is “long-term and not something short-term.” He has “a lot of confidence that I will also play for Detroit next season.”
Seider, who was selected sixth in the 2019 draft and has long been a mainstay for the Red Wings, emphasized that he was “looking forward to the summer. These will be interesting conversations.”
Detroit's general manager Steve Yzerman “is not one to open his wallet, it will be a tough fight,” said Seider, who was named the NHL's best rookie in June 2022 and now has to weigh up his strategy in the negotiations: “As a player, I want to I want to work out the best contract for myself so that I can be well positioned for the future personally.”
At the same time, it is important to leave space in the budget in order to be competitive as a team. “You have to find a good middle ground,” said Seider: “You can’t compete in the season alone.”
Theis wins with Clippers in NBA against Schröder's Raptors
Daniel Theis won the world championship duel with his friend Dennis Schröder in the NBA. With the Los Angeles Clippers, Theis won 126:120 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening (local time) and thus consolidated fourth place in the Western Conference. On his return to Los Angeles, Schröder suffered his second defeat in the second game despite another good performance. The evening before, the captain of the national basketball team had narrowly lost against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Schröder played against the Clippers from the start and ended up with 22 points. The new additions Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett also impressed with 25 and 24 points. Because Paul George and Kawhi Leonard repeatedly scored decisively in the final quarter and each scored 29 points, it wasn't enough for the Raptors.
Before the game, the Clippers announced Leonard's contract extension. He will receive $153 million for three more years. Theis came off the bench and contributed four points and four rebounds.
In the top game of the NBA, the Boston Celtics prevailed against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Boston won the duel between the two conference leaders 127:120 after overtime and has now not lost 18 home games in a row. The NBA record champions had never achieved this at the start of a season. Jayson Tatum scored 45 points for the hosts.
Super talent Victor Wembanyama achieved a triple double with double-digit values in the most important statistical categories for the first time in his career in the San Antonio Spurs' 130:108 win against the Detroit Pistons. He only needed 21 minutes for his 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Only Russell Westbrook has been faster in NBA history.
“The most important thing is that this happened with a win,” said the 20-year-old Frenchman. “That’s the kind of statement we want to make as a team and that I want to make as a player.”
