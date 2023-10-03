Football: Seahawks dominate the Giants
The Seattle Seahawks celebrated their third win in a row in the NFL professional football league, mainly thanks to their strong defense. At the New York Giants, the team from Washington State didn’t allow a touchdown from its opponent and won 24-3.
In the safe away win, Seattle’s young cornerback Devon Witherspoon particularly stood out, who, among other things, intercepted a pass from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just before his own end zone and carried it over 97 yards for a touchdown. The rookie also recorded a total of seven tackles and his first two quarterback sacks in the NFL.
With this renewed success, the Seahawks have a record of three wins and one loss. The Giants, on the other hand, had a bad start to the season with just one win from four games and another disappointing offensive performance.
