US sports compact Schröder’s Lakers win – Bucks book play-off ticket
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Lakers with Dennis Schröder still on course play-offs
The Los Angeles Lakers won the important away game against the New Orleans Pelicans and further improved their position in the fight for the playoffs in the US basketball league NBA. With the 123:108 on Tuesday evening (local time), the Lakers, who are in ninth place with national team captain Dennis Schröder, distanced themselves from their direct pursuer from New Orleans and now drew level with the Dallas Mavericks with 34 wins and 35 losses. The Texans are in eighth place, both teams meet on Friday in Los Angeles.
The Lakers played a stellar first half without the still-missing superstar LeBron James and set an internal record of 15 three-pointers converted. Shortly after the break, the lead was even 40 points. Los Angeles then eased off, but consistently had a lead of at least 14 points. The best pitcher was Anthony Davis with 35 points, Malik Beasley hit seven three-pointers and scored 24 points. Schröder didn’t have a convincing evening, sticking with 3 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.
With 11 points for Franz Wagner and 12 points for Moritz Wagner, the result of the Berlin brothers was lower than often this season – but from the point of view of the Orlando Magic, the 114:132 defeat at the San Antonio Spurs was even more annoying. The loss to the Texans, who are among the worst teams in the league, put an unexpected damper on hopes of making the play-ins and making the playoffs.
The 125:110 victory of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Denver Nuggets was no help in this context. The Nuggets, still number one in the Western Conference, lost their fourth game in a row. Portland is ninth in the Eastern Conference, with teams ranked seventh through ten battling for the final two tickets to the playoffs.
The Milwaukee Bucks are the first team to qualify for the playoffs after beating the Phoenix Suns 116-104. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points for the current best team in the league, who became the first team to reach 50 wins this season.
Ice hockey: Draisaitl and Stützle score twice in a direct duel
Leon Draisaitl won the NHL game with the Edmonton Oilers against Tim Stützle’s Ottawa Senators. The two German national ice hockey players each scored two goals for their teams in the 6:3 of the Oilers. Draisaitl scored 2-1 and 4-2 for Edmonton and now has 100 points this season. Only his teammate Connor McDavid is better. After equalizing to make it 2-2, Stützle still made it 3-5 and set a record for the Senators with 68 goals in his first three seasons as an NHL pro.
The Senators only have theoretical chances of your participation in the playoffs, the Oilers are currently third in the Pacific Division with their 82 points and have a one-point lead over the Seattle Kraken around national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer.
