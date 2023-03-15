The Los Angeles Lakers won the important away game against the New Orleans Pelicans and further improved their position in the fight for the playoffs in the US basketball league NBA. With the 123:108 on Tuesday evening (local time), the Lakers, who are in ninth place with national team captain Dennis Schröder, distanced themselves from their direct pursuer from New Orleans and now drew level with the Dallas Mavericks with 34 wins and 35 losses. The Texans are in eighth place, both teams meet on Friday in Los Angeles.