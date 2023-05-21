The Lakers worked their way back several times and also took the lead three times in the final quarter. But because of too many ball losses and missed opportunities, they lost any lead. The 94:93 just eight minutes before the end was the last lead, after which the Nuggets pulled away again with a 13:0 run. “They are just a really great team. If you make a mistake, you will be punished straight away,” said Schröder, who fouled for the sixth time with 97 seconds to go and had to leave the field as a result. He got 5 points. The Lakers’ best pitcher was Davis with 28 points, while Austin Reaves and James each had 23.