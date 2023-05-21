Basketball: Lakers before the end of the NBA playoffs – third loss against Denver Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers around the stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis as well as national team captain Dennis Schröder are threatened with the end in the NBA play-offs after the third loss in the third game. The NBA record champions suffered their first home defeat of the play-off season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 108:119. The Lakers are now 3-0 down in the best-of-seven series. They could therefore be eliminated against Nikola Jokic’s team in the fourth game of the finals in the Western Conference on Tuesday night.
To go any further, the Lakers would need four wins in a row. In the history of the NBA playoffs, no team has ever managed that after being down 0-3. “It always sucks when you lose, but you have to stay positive in the play-offs,” Schröder told the German Press Agency. “If you don’t do that, then you’ve already lost.”
After a decent start from the Lakers, the Nuggets pulled away to 24:10 in the first quarter and controlled the game for the rest of the first half. Nuggets leader Nikola Jokic didn’t even make a particularly noticeable game. The Serb ended the encounter with 24 points in the final quarter only because of his 15 points. But because Jamal Murray had another strong evening with 37 points and a total of five Nuggets professionals scored in double digits, it was enough for the best main round team from the West to win.
The Lakers worked their way back several times and also took the lead three times in the final quarter. But because of too many ball losses and missed opportunities, they lost any lead. The 94:93 just eight minutes before the end was the last lead, after which the Nuggets pulled away again with a 13:0 run. “They are just a really great team. If you make a mistake, you will be punished straight away,” said Schröder, who fouled for the sixth time with 97 seconds to go and had to leave the field as a result. He got 5 points. The Lakers’ best pitcher was Davis with 28 points, while Austin Reaves and James each had 23.
The situation is not hopeless, said Schröder. “We could have won all three games. It’s not like we lose them all when we’re 20 or 30 and you have to say: hey, they’re really better. But then just throw three or four threes just to throw, you can’t do that against them,” he criticized. “We have to come out on Monday, put the first punch right away and beat them at 20. Murray can’t breathe. I think we can still do it, but there are a lot of things we can change to get those wins.”
The Florida Panthers also won their second away game at the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL playoffs and took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers won 2-1 after extra time on Saturday evening (local time), but this time they didn’t have to worry as long as they did when they opened the game two days earlier. The game went into overtime four times and only ended shortly before 2 a.m. (local time). Again Matthew Tkachuk scored the decisive goal for the Panthers, who can already decide the series in the two upcoming home games.
National basketball player Satou Sabally has had a strong start to the WNBA season. In the 85:78 of her Dallas Wings against the Atlanta Dream, the 25-year-old Berliner scored 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists on Saturday (local time). Sabally is playing her third season in the North American professional basketball league WNBA. Her sister Nyara Sabally is also active this season, but missed the opening defeat of the New York Liberty on Friday due to knee problems and is also out for the second game of the season against the Indiana Fever.
