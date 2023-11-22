Schröder had a very good day with eight of 13 made field throws and four of four three-pointers, but was still unable to save his team, which was too vulnerable with 23 turnovers, from its eighth defeat in the 14th game of the season. “They played with a lot of energy and we couldn’t keep up. That was the reason why we lost,” said Schröder, whose team went into halftime with an eleven-point deficit.