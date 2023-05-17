Basketball: Nuggets win game one against Lakers in NBA conference finals
The Denver Nuggets won their home game against the Los Angeles Lakers with national team captain Dennis Schröder at the start of the Conference Finals. The number one seeded team led by Nikola Jokic was 21 points ahead at times, but still had to tremble at the end of the game in the 132:126 against the record champions from Los Angeles. Jokic, voted most valuable player in the league in the past two seasons, scored 34 points. Anthony Davis was the top pitcher for the Lakers with 40 points.
Schröder played again from the start and finished the game with 6 points and 5 assists, Austin Reaves, who may play for the German national team in the future, scored 23 points for the Lakers.
“We were really good in the first half, we controlled the game, controlled everything,” Jokic told ESPN. “We lost that in the second half. They are a really good team.”
Despite Davis’ good game and the team’s solid shooting rate, the Lakers only had a 2-0 lead right from the start and otherwise ran behind a huge deficit at times throughout the game. Jokic dominated with 21 rebounds and repeatedly forced two opponents to cover in attack – which gave his teammates good throwing opportunities. The visitors worked their way back in the second half. Lakers superstar LeBron James had 26 points and missed the equalizer with a three-point attempt at 126:129 45 seconds before the end.
“We knew they were coming, it’s a tough team. How close it was makes no difference in the end. A win is a win,” said Jokic.
In the best-of-seven series, a team needs four wins to advance to the NBA Finals and have a shot at the title. Both teams last faced each other in a conference final in 2020. At that time, the Lakers prevailed in the Corona bubble in Orlando and then won the 17th title in their history. In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics determine the other finals participant. Game one in this series is Thursday night.
Basketball: Spurs can pick Wembanyama in NBA draft
The San Antonio Spurs are allowed to be the first team to be selected in the NBA draft after the end of the season and are therefore basically certain of the super talent Victor Wembanyama. This resulted in the draw of the order for the 14 worst teams of the last main round on Tuesday evening (local time) in Chicago. The 19-year-old Frenchman is considered the biggest talent since LeBron James came to the league 20 years ago. Some pundits say Wembanyama, nicknamed Wemby, is already better than James at the start of his NBA career. At 2.18 meters, he is exceptionally tall even for a basketball player and has very good technical skills.
Wembanyama watched the draw in Paris. “You get a team player. I will do everything to win as many games as possible. I want to win a ring as soon as possible. Be ready,” he told ESPN.
“He is unique. He has the size, the skills, he can dribble, he can throw. In the end, we’ve never seen him the way he is,” said national team captain Dennis Schröder of the German Press Agency before the draw.
The draft is on June 22nd. The teams secure the rights to the registered young players one after the other. The weakest teams of the previous season have the best chance of getting the first so-called picks. After the Spurs, it’s the Charlotte Hornets’ turn. Third place went to the Portland Trail Blazers, fourth place to the Houston Rockets.
Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers separate from coach after play-off in NBA
The Philadelphia 76ers have parted ways with coach Doc Rivers after being eliminated from the playoffs of the North American basketball league NBA. The 76ers announced this on Tuesday, two days after losing to the Boston Celtics. Rivers had coached the team for three years and had failed in the second round each time with Philadelphia.
This time there was a clear 88:112 defeat in Boston in the decisive seventh game on Sunday. The Rivers team, featuring star players Joel Embiid and James Harden, had previously led 3-2 in the series and only needed one more win to advance to the NBA semifinals.
When asked about his future after the game, Rivers referred to his two-year contract, but added: “No one is safe in our business. That’s clear to me.” The 61-year-old is one of the most renowned coaches in the NBA. In 2008 he led the Boston Celtics to the championship title.
Basketball: NBA professional Morant apologizes after another suspension
NBA professional Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies has apologized after his second suspension within a short time and promised to improve. “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement released Tuesday evening (local time). “This is a journey and I am aware that there is still a lot to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I am determined to keep working on myself.”
The basketball pro was seen on stream with what appeared to be a gun for the second time in less than three months. The first time, the NBA suspended him for eight games in March, losing about $669,000 in salary. What happens now – the Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers – is unclear. The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was shocked that investigations into the new incident are ongoing. “He could have injured, maimed or killed himself or someone else with such an act,” Silver told ESPN. Morant has an incredibly large fan base. “And my concern is – and I thought he shared it with me – that millions, if not tens of millions, of children around the world would see him as if he had done something that in some ways involved the use of a firearm celebrated in this way.” In the USA there are shootings every day, time and again children die in amok sprees.
The re-video investigation is the NBA’s third known investigation into misconduct by Morant, who is by far the highest-paid professional on the Grizzlies roster and is expected to earn $194 million over five years starting next season. He has contracts with Nike and Powerade, but the sports drink company pulled a commercial featuring Morant immediately after the March video.
#sports #compact #Schröder #loses #semifinal #opener #Lakers
Leave a Reply