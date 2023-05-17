The San Antonio Spurs are allowed to be the first team to be selected in the NBA draft after the end of the season and are therefore basically certain of the super talent Victor Wembanyama. This resulted in the draw of the order for the 14 worst teams of the last main round on Tuesday evening (local time) in Chicago. The 19-year-old Frenchman is considered the biggest talent since LeBron James came to the league 20 years ago. Some pundits say Wembanyama, nicknamed Wemby, is already better than James at the start of his NBA career. At 2.18 meters, he is exceptionally tall even for a basketball player and has very good technical skills.