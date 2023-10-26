Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut, which was associated with great expectations, has been lost. Despite a strong final quarter from the 19-year-old Frenchman, the San Antonio Spurs lost 119:126 to the Dallas Mavericks with their stars Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber from Würzburg. The 2.24 meter tall Wembanyama was not a big factor in the duel between the Texas teams for a long time and only scored six points after three quarters. In the final quarter he caused great celebration in San Antonio with nine more points. However, his final 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 stolen balls and one block were not enough to beat the Mavs led by Doncic and Irving.