NHL: Seider's winning streak with Detroit broken
Moritz Seider's successful streak with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. After six wins in a row in the North American professional league NHL, the ice hockey runner-up team lost 3:5 to the New York Islanders, but can still hold out hope for the play-offs as fourth in the Atlantic Division.
However, the match day was more successful for two other German professionals who were in action that evening. World Cup runner-up John-Jason Peterka celebrated a narrow 3-2 win after extra time against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer saved 33 shots in the Seattle Kraken's 2-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks suffered their fifth defeat in a row with a 4:6 defeat against the Anaheim Ducks.
In the fight for the play-offs, basketball world champion Dennis Schröder scored an important victory with the Brooklyn Nets. The captain of the German national team led the team from the Big Apple to a 124:97 win against the Atlanta Hawks and scored a strong 23 points. Schröder also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Nets (23:36) remain in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference, but have shortened the gap to Atlanta (26:33) in tenth place. This entitles you to participate in the play-in tournament. The two teams will meet again on Saturday.
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, who had celebrated a victory in the German duel with Schröder on the previous matchday, were also successful. The two world champions each scored 14 points in a 115:107 win against the Utah Jazz and remain on course for the playoffs. With the success, the team from Florida consolidated seventh place in the East.
Isaiah Hartenstein, on the other hand, had to admit defeat to the once again outstanding Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar scored 31 points in a 110:99 win against the New York Knicks, in which Hartenstein had six points, six rebounds and two assists.
Victor Wembanyama put in another brilliant performance. With 28 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, the French prodigy played a key role in the San Antonio Spur's 132:118 defeat of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the end of the five-game losing streak.
#sports #compact #Schröder #leads #Nets #important #success #NBA
Leave a Reply