Basketball: Strong Dennis Schröder leads Lakers to victory
Led by a strong Dennis Schröder, the Los Angeles Lakers have won an important victory in the North American basketball league NBA. Against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the national team captain recorded 26 points on Wednesday evening (local time) and was the best Lakers professional in the 123:117 victory. Without the rested Anthony Davis and the injured LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell at his side, Schröder got off to a weak start but improved strongly in the second half.
Kevin Durant, meanwhile, had 23 points on his debut for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won 105-91 against the five-game undefeated Charlotte Hornets and played for the first time with the combination of new signing Durant, DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Durant recently had to recover from knee problems and has therefore not played for the Suns since the change at the beginning of February. “Everyone out there went out of their way to make me feel comfortable,” said Durant, who previously played for the Brooklyn Nets.
His ex-team lost the New York duel with the Knicks 118:142 and now has four bankruptcies in a row. Isaiah Hartenstein had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Knicks, who widened their lead over the Nets in the Eastern Conference and are on course for the playoffs.
At the top, the Milwaukee Bucks extended their streak to 16 wins and also won at the Orlando Magic. At 139:117, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best pitcher with 31 points for the Bucks, Cole Anthony had 28 points for Orlando. Franz Wagner recorded 18 points, his brother Moritz only hit one of his three throws and stayed at 2 points.
The Boston Celtics stayed on the heels of the Bucks with a 117-113 in the top game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams have 45 wins, the Celtics have lost a game more with 18 defeats.
Hockey: Draisaitl wins with the Oilers
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has found his way back to success in the NHL. The man from Cologne celebrated a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs with the Edmonton Oilers in the North American professional league and is still fighting for the best possible starting position for the play-offs. The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division and on track.
Draisaitl provided the template for a 1-0 lead through his congenial partner Connor McDavid in the first third, it was his 54th assist this season. McDavid had a two-goal, one-assist game and remains ahead in the scorer’s standings with 115 points. Draisaitl is second with 89 points.
American Football: Discrimination lawsuit against NFL goes to court
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the US professional league may go to court. Judge Valerie Caproni made a corresponding decision on Wednesday in Manhattan. Shortly after his sacking as head coach of the Miami Dolphins a year ago, Flores sued the National Football League for discrimination and accused it of racism in dealing with black coaches.
Judge Caproni wrote in her reasoning that the accounts of Flores and two other coaches, who have joined the lawsuit but are now facing arbitration, are “incredibly disturbing” in a league “with a long history of systemic racism towards black players.” , coaches and managers.”
It is difficult to understand that at the time the lawsuit was filed, there was only one black head coach on the 32 NFL teams, even though about 70 percent of all professional footballers in the league are black.
