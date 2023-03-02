Kevin Durant, meanwhile, had 23 points on his debut for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won 105-91 against the five-game undefeated Charlotte Hornets and played for the first time with the combination of new signing Durant, DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Durant recently had to recover from knee problems and has therefore not played for the Suns since the change at the beginning of February. “Everyone out there went out of their way to make me feel comfortable,” said Durant, who previously played for the Brooklyn Nets.