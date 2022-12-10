National basketball team captain Dennis Schröder suffered a painful overtime defeat with the Los Angeles Lakers in the North American professional league NBA. The player from Braunschweig lost with the Californians 122:133 in overtime at the Philadelphia 76ers. Schroeder had four points, a rebound and four assists for the Lakers. In the Pacific Division, LA is fifth and last, it was the third loss in a row.
