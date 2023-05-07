NBA: Schröder with Lakers back on course for the semifinals
Dennis Schröder is back on track with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA semifinals. The captain of the German national basketball team and his team won the third play-off quarter-final against champions Golden State Warriors 127-97, giving the Lakers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. In around 20 minutes of play, Schröder contributed twelve points and one assist in his own hall.
Teammate Anthony Davis was again his team’s best scorer with 25 points, NBA top scorer LeBron James scored 21 points after some initial difficulties. “It’s a fight. Two teams who want it, who can score and can take each other down any night,” Davis said. Golden States Superstar Curry (23 points) only played a supporting role this time. Game four will take place again in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
A few hours earlier, the New York Knicks with national player Isaiah Hartenstein had fallen behind again against the Miami Heat. The Big Apple franchise lost 86-105 in Miami and is now down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Match-winner in South Florida was heat guard Jimmy Butler, who put up 28 points on his return from an ankle injury.
Center Hartenstein remained without a point in almost 26 minutes of the game, but still recorded three rebounds and two blocks. Game four also rises in Miami on Tuesday night.
Double packer Draisaitl strong again: Oilers equalize
Hockey national player Leon Draisaitl led the Edmonton Oilers to level in the NHL play-off quarterfinals. The Cologne native scored twice in the 5-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights, continuing his impressive form. The best-of-seven series is now 1-1, with game three taking place in Edmonton on Monday.
The Oilers pulled away in the first third on Sunday night, thanks in part to Draisaitl’s brace. The 27-year-old scored to make it 1-0 (3rd) and then 4-0 (17th). As a result, the success of the Canadians, who had lost the first game in Vegas 4-6 despite a historic four-pack by Draisaitl, was no longer in danger.
With 13 goals in eight play-off games, Draisaitl extended his lead in the top scorers’ list, and with 17 points he continues to lead the post-season scorer rankings. The exceptional player had set a personal best in the main round with 128 points.
With the best main round since the glory days of club legend Wayne Gretzky, Draisaitl and Co. have raised the expectations of the fans. The Oilers won their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup 33 years ago.
In the first round, Edmonton had prevailed 4-2 in the series against the Los Angeles Kings. Last year, the Oilers lost to eventual champions Colorado Avalanche in the semifinals.
#sports #compact #Schröder #James #Lakers #semifinals
