Lakers star Anthony Davis had to grin and shook his head – because a rare mishap had happened to him: When trying to get the rebound after a throw by Stephen Curry, the NBA professional maneuvered the basketball into the wrong basket on Tuesday evening – namely the one his own team. The two points were officially credited to his opponent Kevon Looney, but Davis clearly had his hands on the ball and was responsible for the basket to make it 73:73 in the exciting play-off game. In the end, that wasn’t too bad: The Lakers won 117-112 and Davis topped with 30 points on right side and 23 rebounds.