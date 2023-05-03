Basketball: Play-off successes for Schröder and Hartenstein
National team captain Dennis Schröder and Isaiah Hartenstein celebrated successes in the play-offs of the North American professional basketball league NBA. Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers prevailed in game one of the best-of-seven series with 117:112 against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Hartenstein and the New York Knicks equalized 1-1 in a 111-105 win over the Miami Heat.
Schroeder scored a good 19 points in San Francisco’s Chase Center. The outstanding Lakers player was Anthony Davis with 30 points and 23 rebounds, superstar LeBron James had 22 points and eleven rebounds. Captain Stephen Curry’s 27 points were of no use to the Warriors.
Hartenstein contributed three points and nine rebounds in New York’s Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson was the best thrower with 30 points, Caleb Martin captured 22 points for Miami.
The second game for Los Angeles will take place on Friday night. New York has to go on Friday night next time.
Ice hockey: Grubauer and Seattle start the quarterfinals with a win
National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken have successfully started the play-off quarterfinals of the North American professional league NHL. At the Dallas Stars, Seattle won the opening match 5-4 after overtime and secured a good starting position for the remainder of the best-of-seven series. The second game will also take place in Texas on Friday night.
Seattle fell behind twice in the scoring first period, but equalized each time and took the lead before the first ice break. In the final third, Joe Pavelski saved Dallas into overtime with his fourth goal of the evening. There, Yanni Gourde made everything clear for Seattle. Grubauer parried 25 of 29 attempts.
In the second game of the evening, the Florida Panthers won their first quarterfinal match against the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2.
Basketball: Davis hits wrong basket in NBA playoffs
Lakers star Anthony Davis had to grin and shook his head – because a rare mishap had happened to him: When trying to get the rebound after a throw by Stephen Curry, the NBA professional maneuvered the basketball into the wrong basket on Tuesday evening – namely the one his own team. The two points were officially credited to his opponent Kevon Looney, but Davis clearly had his hands on the ball and was responsible for the basket to make it 73:73 in the exciting play-off game. In the end, that wasn’t too bad: The Lakers won 117-112 and Davis topped with 30 points on right side and 23 rebounds.
Ice hockey: NHL upsets Oilers fans with last-minute playoff date change
The NHL has upset many fans with a last-minute change to the schedule for the Edmonton Oilers playoff series featuring national team player Leon Draisaitl. Instead of on Friday evening (local time) as originally planned, game two of the series in the semifinals of the Western Conference between the Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will now take place a day later on Saturday evening. The NHL announced this on Tuesday without giving a reason. A query about this went unanswered. Fans from the Canadian city of Edmonton criticized the postponement and the resulting difficulties in planning travel with hotels and flights to Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada.
Basketball: 76ers pro Embiid voted NBA Most Valuable Player for first time
Basketball pro Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has been named the NBA’s most valuable player for the first time in his career. The Cameroonian-born center earned by far the most points from eligible journalists, relegating predecessors Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks to second and third place respectively.
Embiid reacted emotionally to the announcement on Tuesday evening (local time) and had tears in his eyes as he was applauded and cheered by his teammates. “A lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot. And I’m not just talking about basketball,” he said.
The 29-year-old is in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference with the 76ers. However, he missed the first game against the Boston Celtics because of knee problems. In the main round he scored an average of 33.1 points per game and thus won the league’s scorer title for the second season in a row.
Embiid’s honor marks the fifth year in a row that the MVP title, which will feature the Michael Jordan Trophy, has gone to an international player. Although Embiid is now a US citizen, the league still lists him as a Cameroonian. Jokic is Serb, Antetokounmpo Greek. Both had won the election two years in a row.
Prior to Antetokounmpo’s first pick in 2019, only three non-Americans had won the NBA Main Round MVP pick: Nigeria’s Hakeem Olajuwon as a pro with the Houston Rockets in 1994, and Steve Nash of South Africa for his performances with the Phoenix Suns in 2005 and 2006 and Würzburg’s Dirk Nowitzki, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks in 2007. The last native American was Embiid’s current teammate James Harden, who was recognized as a professional by the Houston Rockets in 2018.
