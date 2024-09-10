Quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a defeat in his comeback after a serious injury. The 40-year-old and the New York Jets lost 19:32 to the Super Bowl participants San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass, but also made an interception. The former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers suffered a torn Achilles tendon after only a few plays in his debut for the Jets a year ago and had to take a long break.
Being back on the field “feels great,” Rodgers said despite the loss. He was “very grateful” to be able to play again: “So many people helped me get to this point.” It took a few moments, but “once I threw a few balls, it felt good,” he added.
In the duel in Santa Clara, New York got off to a good start and took the lead with a touchdown from Breece Hall. But then the visitors came under increasing pressure and the 49ers, who had to make do without their injured running back Christian McCaffrey, took control.
It wasn’t until the Jets had a 7:26 lead that Rodgers managed a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. But the 49ers could rely on their kicker Jake Moody, who scored a total of five field goals. In the end, New York took Rodgers off the field and brought in backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Football: Dolphins condemn “overly aggressive” police behavior
The Miami Dolphins have criticized the behavior of police officers during the traffic stop of football professional Tyreek Hill as disproportionately harsh. “We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent behavior of the police officers,” said a statement from the Dolphins. “It is both upsetting and heartbreaking to see the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary violence and hostility toward these players.”
The police had previously released video footage from body cameras during the check. It shows Hill sitting in his black sports car, talking to a police officer through the window. The door of his car is then ripped open, the football pro is dragged out and several officers restrain him while he is lying on the ground. “I still don’t know what happened,” said Hill after the NFL opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (20:17) and criticized: “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? God knows what those guys would have done.”
The Dolphins wrote in their statement that this is “a reminder” that not every situation like this ends peacefully, and we are grateful that this one did. There are “some officers who confuse their responsibility and dedication with misguided power,” they continued: “We commend the MDPD (Miami Dade Police Department, ed.) for taking the right and necessary action and releasing this footage so quickly, but also call on them to take equally swift and decisive action against the officers who behaved so despicably.”
The Miami police union had defended the conduct of its officers. “When he was stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene, who handcuffed him in accordance with regulations and for their immediate safety,” union president Steadman Stahl said in a statement. “He was briefly detained for the safety of the officers after driving in a manner that placed himself and others in grave danger.”
