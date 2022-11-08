US sports compact



Ravens Clear Victory – Colts Fire Head Coach



Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (M) runs with the ball.

Photo: dpa/Butch Dill





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







NFL: Jackson and Ravens clearly win against New Orleans Saints

The Baltimore Ravens lived up to their role as favorites and won against the New Orleans Saints at the end of the ninth NFL week. The team around quarterback Lamar Jackson got a 27:13 on Monday evening and improved its record to six wins in nine games. Jackson had a touchdown pass, Kenyan Drake contributed two touchdowns on runs.



11 images These are the Germans in the NFL

Photo: dpa/-





The Saints, on the other hand, are now on six losses and missed an opportunity to score in the struggling NFC South in the battle for playoff spots. A win would have drawn the team level with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC South is the only division of the NFL where no team currently has a positive record.

NFL: Indianapolis fires coach Reich

The Indianapolis Colts from the US professional league NFL have separated from their coach Frank Reich. The club confirmed this on Monday. The 60-year-old American has been the Colts’ head coach since 2018. Indianapolis, who have recently suffered three straight losses, are second in the AFC South with three wins, five losses and one draw.







NBA: Wagner strong again – Lakers lose without James

National basketball player Franz Wagner continues to be in strong form in the North American professional league NBA. The Berliner converted nine of his twelve throws from the field against the Houston Rockets and scored 23 points, but he was unable to prevent Orlando Magic’s 127:134 defeat in the basement duel. With two wins from eleven games, Orlando is tied with the Rockets as the worst team in the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hardly better off, who went down without their superstar LeBron James (left foot injury) and still without national player Dennis Schröder (after thumb surgery) at the Utah Jazz with 116:139. It was the eighth loss in ten games for the Lakers.

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered their first bankruptcy of the season. Despite 25 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the ex-champion lost 98:117 to the Atlanta Hawks. Another personal highlight came from Steph Curry with his 47 points in the 116:113 of champions Golden State Warriors against the Sacramento Kings.



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





Maxi Kleber each contributed five points and rebounds to the Dallas Mavericks’ 96:94 against the Brooklyn Nets, who played without the suspended Kyrie Irving. Isiah Hartenstein had four points and six rebounds in his New York Knicks’ 120-107 at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NHL: Draisaitl with goal and template – and next defeat

Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl was unable to stop the Edmonton Oilers’ decline in the professional NHL league with his scorer points number 24 and 25 in the 13th game of the season. The native of Cologne prepared the Canadians 4: 5 at the Washington Capitals for the interim 1: 2 through his congenial teammate Conor McDavid, Draisaitl scored the 3: 4 himself.

Edmonton went off the ice as losers for the third straight season, while the Oilers are sixth in the Western Conference with 14 points from 13 games.



Info All Super Bowl winners since 1967

Photo: AFP/VALERIE MACON





“It’s tiring to have to keep fighting back,” Draisaitl quarreled after the game: “We just concede too many goals, get too many penalties. At the moment we don’t know exactly when we have to put pressure on and when it’s better not to.”

(RP/SID/dpa)