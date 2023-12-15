Ice hockey: The Edmonton Oilers' winning streak is broken
The Edmonton Oilers' winning streak in the NHL ended shortly before a possible team record. The team led by national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl lost 4:7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday evening (local time) after eight wins. The Oilers were ahead 3-2 after two periods, but conceded five goals in the final period. Draisaitl remained without a goal or an assist.
Steven Stamkos scored four goals for the guests from Florida, goalkeeper Andrej Wasilewski saved 53 shots. NHL top scorer Nikita Kutscherow contributed one goal and two assists and now has 50 points. The Oilers win record stands at nine. The team now has 13 wins, 13 losses and one overtime loss.
The other German professionals in the National Hockey League also lost with their teams. Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost 2:4 to the St. Louis Blues and remained without a goal, as did Moritz Seider, who lost 1:2 with the Detroit Red Wings against the Carolina Hurricanes. Lukas Reichel even suffered a 7-1 defeat with the Chicago Blackhawks against the Seattle Kraken, where the injured national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not even in the squad.
Football: 63 points – Raiders sniff the NFL record
The Las Vegas Raiders overwhelmed the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL 63:21 and narrowly missed the US Football League's record for points in a regular season game. At the beginning of the last quarter it was even 63:7, but it wasn't quite enough to match the record from 1966. Back then, the Washington Redskins even scored 72 points against the New York Giants.
It's hard to believe: On Sunday, the Raiders didn't score a single point in their 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This time, however, nine touchdowns were scored and the score was 42-0 at halftime. A pitch-black week ended for the Chargers shortly after quarterback Justin Herbert was out of the season due to injury.
Basketball: Sixth win in a row for Theis and the Clippers
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis (31) celebrated his sixth win in a row in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers won the California duel with the Golden State Warriors 121:113. Theis scored four points with free throws, but none of his three attempts from the field ended up in the basket.
The Clippers' best thrower was James Harden with 28 points. In the Western Conference, LA remains in seventh place with 14 wins and ten defeats. Theis only moved to the Hollywood metropolis in November. Since then, the team has won eleven of 14 games.
Without national player Maximilian Kleber, who was still ailing, the Dallas Mavericks lost against the Minnesota Timberwolves 101:119.
