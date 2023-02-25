US sports compact Points spectacle in NBA in Westbrook debut for Clippers
Basketball: Sacramento Kings win NBA Game of the Year by 351 points
351 points in a single basketball match! The Los Angeles Clippers delivered the “Game of the Year” in the North American basketball league NBA when Russell Westbrook made his debut. The 175-176 loss to the Sacramento Kings after double overtime was as dramatic as it was historic. Only once in NBA history has there been a game with more points – in December 1983, the Detroit Pistons won 186-184 at the Denver Nuggets after three overtimes.
“From a fan’s perspective, I can understand how much fun it must have been to watch this game,” said Kings coach Mike Brown. “There were incredible deals.” The defeated Clippers coach Tyronn Lue also admitted: “I think it was a great game.” US media spoke unanimously of the “Game of the year”.
Sacramento’s Malik Monk, the game’s top scorer with a career-best 45 points, said “it felt a little like college basketball.” It was also Monk who forced the first overtime with a converted three-pointer one second before the end to 153:153.
“We don’t want to play a game like this again,” said De’Aaron Fox, who scored 42 points for the Kings. Fox emphasized that against the Clippers, with their three experienced star players Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it was all about keeping up the pace and playing off the younger team. The Clippers had led comfortably in both the regular season and in both overtime, the Kings around 25-year-old Monk and Fox always came back.
As a result, Westbrook’s decent debut became almost a minor matter for the Clippers. The 34-year-old playmaker had 17 points and 14 assists, but he also conceded seven turnovers and conceded his sixth foul in the second overtime.
Up until two weeks ago, Westbrook was still playing for city rivals Los Angeles Lakers and was sent to the Utah Jazz shortly before the end of the transfer period, where his contract was terminated after just a few days and without being played
Ice hockey: Stützle with bankruptcy, Peterka WINS
National ice hockey player Tim Stützle suffered his second defeat in a row with the Ottawa Senators in the North American professional league NHL. The Canadians lost 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes, and with 58 points, the play-off places are still out of reach for Stützle and Co.
Meanwhile, John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers improved their starting position. The Sabers (64) won the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 3-1 win over their direct competitor, the Florida Panthers. Peterka remained without a scorer point in the second win in a row.
Goalie Craig Anderson shone at his old place of work with 53 saves, becoming the oldest goalie (41 years, 279 days) in NHL history with 50 or more shots saved. Buffalo has not qualified for the playoffs since 2011.
Basketball: Bucks keep rushing from win to win
The Milwaukee Bucks have continued the longest winning streak by an NBA team this season after the All-Star break — despite an early injury to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The clear 128:99 (73:56) on Friday (local time) against the Miami Heat was the 13th win in a row for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo was injured in the first quarter and retired with a knee problem. The Greek had four points, rebounds and assists each in six minutes on the court.
“Sometimes you have to stop him in front of himself so he sits out a few games knowing we’re doing fine,” said Jrue Holiday, the top scorer of a balanced Bucks team with 24 points against Miami. “I know he doesn’t like that.”
