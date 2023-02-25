“We don’t want to play a game like this again,” said De’Aaron Fox, who scored 42 points for the Kings. Fox emphasized that against the Clippers, with their three experienced star players Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it was all about keeping up the pace and playing off the younger team. The Clippers had led comfortably in both the regular season and in both overtime, the Kings around 25-year-old Monk and Fox always came back.