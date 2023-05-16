Ice hockey: Play-off for Grubauer’s Kraken
National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was eliminated with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL play-off quarterfinals. The Washington State team lost the decisive seventh game of the series at the Dallas Stars 1-2 (0-0, 0-1, 1-1). Dallas meets the Vegas Golden Knights in the final of the Western Conference, who prevailed against Leon Draisaitl’s Edmonton Oilers (4:2).
As in the entire play-offs, Grubauer once again showed a strong performance. The 31-year-old stopped 26 of 28 shots, but was unable to prevent the young franchise from being eliminated. Roope Hintz (36′) and Wyatt Johnston (53′) gave Dallas the lead in front of their home crowd. The goal for the Kraken by Oliver Bjorkstrand 17 seconds before the end of the game came too late.
Due to the league exit, goalie Grubauer’s participation in the World Cup in Finland and Latvia is no longer ruled out. The DEB has so far left two squad places open at the World Cup. The DEB team is under pressure there after the third unfortunate defeat.
