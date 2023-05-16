As in the entire play-offs, Grubauer once again showed a strong performance. The 31-year-old stopped 26 of 28 shots, but was unable to prevent the young franchise from being eliminated. Roope Hintz (36′) and Wyatt Johnston (53′) gave Dallas the lead in front of their home crowd. The goal for the Kraken by Oliver Bjorkstrand 17 seconds before the end of the game came too late.