National ice hockey player John-Jason Peterka is entering his third NHL season with the Buffalo Sabres, after which his entry-level contract expires. But the young star is not yet thinking about whether there could be a long-term, high-paying contract after that. “My main goal this year is to play as well as I can and help Buffalo get back into the playoffs. That’s priority number one,” said the Munich native in an interview with the magazine Dump&Chase.