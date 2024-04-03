A good month before the Ice Hockey World Cup, national player JJ Peterka confirmed his strong form with a brace in the NHL. The 22-year-old striker from Munich scored the important goals to make it 2-1 and 3-1 in the Buffalo Sabers' 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday evening (local time). For Peterka it was the fourth NHL double of his career and goals 27 and 28 this season. If Peterka scores twice more in the remaining six main round games, he will move past Marco Sturm in the ranking of German professionals with the most goals in an NHL season Third place. Only Leon Draisaitl (55/Edmonton Oilers) and Tim Stützle (39/Ottawa Senators) would have scored more goals in one season.