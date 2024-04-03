Five weeks before the Ice Hockey World Cup: Peterka in top form in the NHL
A good month before the Ice Hockey World Cup, national player JJ Peterka confirmed his strong form with a brace in the NHL. The 22-year-old striker from Munich scored the important goals to make it 2-1 and 3-1 in the Buffalo Sabers' 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday evening (local time). For Peterka it was the fourth NHL double of his career and goals 27 and 28 this season. If Peterka scores twice more in the remaining six main round games, he will move past Marco Sturm in the ranking of German professionals with the most goals in an NHL season Third place. Only Leon Draisaitl (55/Edmonton Oilers) and Tim Stützle (39/Ottawa Senators) would have scored more goals in one season.
Stützle currently has 18 goals this season and did not score again in his Ottawa Senators' 2:3 defeat against the Minnesota Wild for the fourth time in a row, but prepared the interim 2:2 and now has 52 assists this season. Stützle and Peterka and their teams still have a theoretical chance of making it to the playoffs, but will probably prepare for the World Cup in the Czech Republic, which begins on May 10th, without any additional pressure in the playoffs. Vice world champion Germany will face France, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden and the USA in Group B.
Bitter bankruptcy for Hartenstein – the Mavs' winning streak is broken
Center Isaiah Hartenstein missed a big step towards the playoffs with the New York Knicks in the NBA. The Knicks lost to the Miami Heat 99:109 and only have a buffer of two wins over their pursuer from Florida, who, as seventh in the East, is still aiming for a direct play-off place. New York is fifth after its third consecutive defeat.
Hartenstein had four points and one rebound, while Terry Rozier was the match winner for Miami with 34 points.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks' winning streak was broken in a thrilling game at the Golden State Warriors. After seven previous successes, the Texans led by Maxi Kleber lost 100:104 and remain right in the middle of the tight fight for the play-offs. Kleber remained without points, superstar Luka Doncic could not prevent the defeat despite 30 points and eleven rebounds. The Mavs are tied for fifth in the West with 45 wins and 30 losses.
Just ahead of them are the Los Angeles Clippers with world champion Daniel Theis, who also still have to look in the rearview mirror in the fight for the championship round. After three previous wins, the Californians lost 95:109 to the Sacramento Kings, but with a record of 47 wins and 28 defeats, the Clippers are still on track. The Kings are just behind in seventh place with 44 wins. Theis, who had played no minutes in the last two games, had three points and five assists.
