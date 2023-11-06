Football: Patriots with another defeat before NFL guest appearance in Germany
The New England Patriots come to their guest game in Germany with another defeat in their luggage. Before the trip to Frankfurt for the duel with the Carolina Panthers next Sunday, the team of coaching legend Bill Belichick lost to the Washington Commanders 17:20 and suffered their seventh defeat in the ninth NFL game of the season. This means that before their first competitive game in Germany, the Patriots only have a theoretical chance of taking part in the playoffs and can hardly avoid another disappointing season.
On the last offensive play on the way to a possible field goal and the equalizer, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made an interception. His pass was deflected by teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and ended up in the hands of an opponent. This sealed the Patriots defeat in front of their own audience. The team will now face the Carolina Panthers in Frankfurt am Main, a week after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 21:14 against the Miami Dolphins.
The Panthers, for their part, lost 13:27 against the Indianapolis Colts and, with just one win from seven games, have an even worse record than the Patriots. Young quarterback Bryce Young had three interceptions in the loss.
With a 37-3 win against the Seattle Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens improved their record to seven wins and two losses. In the fourth win in a row, Gus Edwards was the man of the day with two touchdowns after running plays. Odell Beckham Jr. scored the last touchdown for the Ravens.
The Cincinnati Bengals are also getting more and more rolling after four wins in a row. It was 24:18 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, on the other hand, suffered their third defeat in the last five games.
The team with the best yield is still the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl participant already won their eighth win of the season with a 28:23 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ team has only lost one game so far.
For the Las Vegas Raiders around Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart, there was a clear 30:6 against New York in the first game after the separation of head coach Josh McDaniels, attack coach Mick Lombardi and general manager Dave Ziegler as well as the banishment of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the bench Giants. NFL rookie Aidan O’Connell didn’t record a touchdown pass as a playmaker, but he didn’t miss a throw either. Josh Jacobs had two touchdowns on running plays in interim head coach Antonio Pierce’s first NFL game.
Basketball: Schröder leads Raptors to victory against Wembanyama
World champion Dennis Schröder led the Toronto Raptors to a comeback victory in the NBA against the San Antonio Spurs led by young star Victor Wembanyama. The Raptors were already 22 points behind, but after catching up, they won 123:116 after overtime. Schröder set his highest score of the season so far with 24 points.
For the Raptors it was the third win in the seventh game, the Spurs have three wins and three defeats. The 19-year-old Frenchman Wembanyama, who recently caused a stir with 38 points against the Phoenix Sun, recorded 20 points.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks won 124:118 against the Charlotte Hornets without Maximilian Kleber, who had a toe injury, and now have five wins from six games.
The Chicago Blackhawks around striker Lukas Reichel suffered their next defeat in the North American ice hockey league NHL. In the 2:4 against the New Jersey Devils, the former Eisbären Berlin attacker remained without a point. In addition, the streak of Chicago’s exceptional talent Connor Bedard, who had scored in each of the last three games, ended.
For the Blackhawks it was the seventh defeat in the eleventh game of the season. The goals from Taylor Hall (2nd) and Ryan Donato (56th) were not enough, and the players called a crisis meeting after the game.
“I wasn’t there and that’s a good thing. They hear enough from me before and during the game,” said coach Luke Richardson about the campaign. Donato explained it this way: “We have to be able to rely on each other more, then we will grow as a team and become brothers, as many boys here have already said. But we don’t practice much of what we preach. This will take its toll.”
MLS play-offs: Lions are eliminated with St. Louis
For former Bundesliga professional Eduard Löwen, his dream of winning the title in the North American soccer league MLS was shattered surprisingly early. With St. Louis City, still the best team in the Western Conference in the regular season, Löwen also lost the second game against Sporting Kansas City 1:2 (0:1) and were eliminated in the “best of three” series.
It was St. Louis’ first season in the MLS. Celio Pompeu’s goal (86th) came too late. Logan Ndenbe (45th + 1) and Daniel Salloi (73rd) scored for Kansas.
Defending champion Los Angeles around the former Munich, Nuremberg and Fürth Timothy Tillman advanced one round. Thanks to a penalty from Denis Bouanga (24th), the score was 1-0 (1-0) against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
