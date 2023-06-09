The Florida Panthers got their first win in the Stanley Cup finals and closed the gap to the Vegas Golden Knights. Carter Verhaeghe scored in extra time on Thursday evening (local time) to make it 3-2 for the Panthers, who had equalized to make it 2-2 just 2:13 minutes before the end of regular time. In the best-of-seven series, an ice hockey team needs four wins, and the Golden Nights now lead 2-1. The fourth game is again in Florida on Sunday night.