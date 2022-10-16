US sports compact



Packers concede bitter bankruptcy – Brady also loses



The Packers lost to the Jets.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Football: Lots of surprises on NFL Sunday

The New York Giants cemented their status as the upset of the NFL season, also winning the home game against favorite Baltimore Ravens in a day of unexpected results. From a 10:20 early in the final quarter, the Giants made it 24:20 on Sunday and picked up their fifth win of the season in six games. The Ravens, on the other hand, have only three wins and three losses. Running back Saquon Barkley managed the last touchdown, a ball loss by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the following Ravens attack robbed the guests of all chances of a late comeback. “We have 53 players who play for each other and coaches who work for each other, then such wonderful things happen,” Barkley told US television.



Equally surprising was the clear success of the New York Jets in the parallel game against the Green Bay Packers. The Jets celebrated their fourth win of the season at 27:10, while the Packers around quarterback star Aaron Rodgers lost for the second time in a row and are much worse than expected with only three wins from six games.







The Tampa Bay Buccaneers around superstar quarterback Tom Brady also unexpectedly suffered their third loss of the season. The Super Bowl winner of the 2020 season lost to the previously disappointing Pittsburgh Steelers 18:20 – and that despite the fact that quarterback Kenny Pickett had to go out in the third quarter due to suspected concussion and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky, whose regular place he is only took over two weeks ago. Tom Brady’s one touchdown pass wasn’t enough for the Bucs.

