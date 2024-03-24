NBA: Wagner brothers narrowly lose to Sacramento
The Orlando Magic suffered a narrow home defeat in the North American basketball league NBA. The team led by the German world champion brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday (local time) with 107:109 (56:54).
Franz Wagner had 18 points and four assists. Moritz Wagner recorded four points and five rebounds. Sacramento turned the back-and-forth game around in the final seconds, with Orlando's top scorer Paolo Banchero ultimately missing the three-pointer for a possible victory. For the Magic it was the first defeat after five wins in a row, but the team is clearly on course for the playoffs and has secured at least a place in the qualifying tournament.
In the Eastern Conference table, Isaiah Hartenstein's New York Knicks overtook them, winning confidently against the Brooklyn Nets 105:93. Hartenstein was back in the starting lineup and recorded strong 17 points and nine rebounds as well as four ball wins. Dennis Schröder had a mixed game for Brooklyn, scoring nine points and seven rebounds with a poor shooting percentage.
It was the sixth defeat in a row for Brooklyn. With eleven games remaining, they would have to win five more games than the Atlanta Hawks in order to reach the play-in tournament in tenth place.
In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets could do this. The Texans achieved their eighth win in a row against the Utah Jazz with a clear 147:119. The Rockets are now just one win behind the Golden State Warriors.
The Portland Trail Blazers chose a remarkable formation against champions Denver Nuggets. The injury-plagued Trail Blazers, who can no longer qualify for the playoffs, started the game with a narrow 111:114 with five professionals in their first NBA year. According to the NBA, this was only the second time the league has tracked starting lineups since the 1971-72 season.
NBA star Theis: “Championship is the goal”
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis is eyeing the NBA title with the Los Angeles Clippers. “You saw how well we can play when everyone is fit. We had a run of 25 wins and five losses. Now we gradually had small injuries. Until the play-offs it's about us all being as fit as possible. And then the championship is the goal,” Theis told the SID.
The 31-year-old moved to LA from the Indiana Pacers last November and has been an impressive role player ever since. The center quickly found his way around the star ensemble of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and the currently injured Russell Westbrook. “Because I played in the NBA for a few years and often played against them, it happened relatively quickly. And in the end, everyone has a goal,” says Theis.
In the hunt for the championship ring, which would be the first in the club's history, there is no room for big egos. “Of course, most of them have already achieved many personal goals – MVP awards, Allstar, etc. Now the championship is at the top,” said Theis: “That’s why it’s important that everyone puts their personal goals aside and subordinates themselves to the team’s success.”
The Clippers are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference play-off race, and Theis and Co. will meet the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday (8:30 p.m./ProSieben and DAZN).
NHL: Clear defeat for Edmonton
Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers suffered a bitter defeat in the NHL professional ice hockey league. The score against the Toronto Maple Leafs was 0:5 before the final third, but in the end it was 3:6 from the Oilers' perspective. Draisaitl scored his 36th goal of the season to make the final score.
While the Oilers still have their sights set on the play-offs despite the defeat, Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings have to worry more than ever about participation in the finals after losing 1-0 to the Nashville Predators. Detroit is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators celebrated a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, with the Viersener providing the assist for the Sens' third goal, whose play-off chances are only theoretical.
In the German duel with Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks, vice world champion Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks even a 4-0 lead was not enough to prevent their seventh defeat in a row. San Jose, the weakest team in the league with a record of twelve wins and 46 defeats, lost to Chicago 4-5 after overtime in front of their home crowd.
The guests only managed to equalize 47 seconds before the end of regular time. Sturm contributed an assist, Reichel remained without a scorer point. Despite the success, the Blackhawks remain last in the Central Division by a long way.
