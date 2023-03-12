US sports compact Orlando ends negative run – Franz Wagner injured
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.

The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner have ended the recent negative run in the US professional league NBA with Orlando Magic. The national basketball players celebrated with the team of head coach Jamahl Mosley in the Florida duel against the Miami Heat a 126:114 after overtime and thus got the first win after three defeats in a row.
However, Orlando may have paid dearly for the success: Franz Wagner had to be substituted in the last quarter. The 21-year-old suffered an injury to his right ankle, further information was not initially available. “Wagner will undergo further investigations,” said his club.
Despite being substituted early, the native of Berlin was the Magic’s second best pitcher with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Brother Moritz contributed eight points and five assists. The brothers’ play-off prospects are still poor at the moment: After their 28th win, Orlando in the east would not be qualified for the postseason as 13th.
The other German professionals suffered defeats on Sunday night: National player Maximilian Kleber lost 108:112 with the Dallas Mavericks at the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks lost 95-106 at the Los Angeles Clippers.
NHL: Draisaitl scores, loses 11-goal spectacle
National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl scored the next scorer point in an eleven-goal spectacle, but still suffered a defeat with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers lost 4:7 in the Canadian duel at the Toronto Maple Leafs, but in the final sprint of the regular NHL season they have a good chance in the fight for the playoffs.
In the final third, Draisaitl scored the goal to make it 4:6 from Edmonton’s perspective. It was the Cologne native’s 42nd goal of the season. Now with 98 points, Draisaitl remains second in the scoring standings behind teammate Connor McDavid, who contributed a goal and two assists in Toronto.
Tim Stützle also remained without a win despite two assists on Sunday night. With the Ottawa Senators, the 21-year-old lost 5-2 at the Vancouver Canucks. Stützle was involved in both of the guests’ goals with assists, it was his assist points 38 and 39 this season.
Goalie Thomas Greiss, on the other hand, was able to celebrate a victory: With the St. Louis Blues, the goalkeeper won 5:2 at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Greiss stood between the posts the entire season.
Boston celebrated their 50th win by winning at home, becoming the fastest team in history to achieve that mark in the regular NHL season. The Massachusetts team lost only 14 of 64 games. For Seiders Red Wings it was the seventh defeat in the past eight games.
Signed contract with the Saints: Carr to New Orleans official
Quarterback Derek Carr has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints. The NFL team announced this on Saturday. The 31-year-old’s change had already been decided for days, in New Orleans he should earn up to 150 million US dollars in four years.
Carr previously played for the Raiders since 2014 and moved with the team from Oakland to Las Vegas. The quarterback leads the Raiders with 35,222 passing yards and 217 touchdowns. The quarterback was not used in the last two games of the main round last season and the Raiders recently terminated his contract. Carr was still voted into the Pro Bowl, a kind of all-star game of the season’s best football pros.
