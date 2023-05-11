Hockey: Oilers beat Vegas in NHL playoffs – Draisaitl with assist
The Edmonton Oilers won their second home game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL playoffs and tied in the Western Conference Semifinals. After the 4: 1 on Wednesday evening (local time) it is 2: 2 in the best-of-seven series. The team around national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl still has every chance of moving into the next round. Game five takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Draisaitl contributed the template to 3:0 by Mattias Ekholm and now has 18 points in the playoffs. Vegas pro Alex Pietrangelo caused a stir, smacking Draisaitl’s hand with his racquet with 87 seconds remaining and earning a five-minute penalty.
The Toronto Maple Leafs previously beat the Florida Panthers 2-1. In the semi-final series of the Eastern Conference, the team from Canada prevented the elimination, but is still 1: 3 behind after victories. Four achievements are required to progress.
Basketball: Warriors win against Lakers and force game six
The Golden State Warriors saved the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers and forced a sixth game. The defending champion won 121:106 in San Francisco on Wednesday evening (local time) and reduced the best-of-seven series to 2:3 after victories. Game six in the Western Conference semifinals will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Even more than the defeat, the Lakers could hurt that top performer Anthony Davis could no longer play in the final quarter, apparently due to problems in the head after an elbow hit.
Draymond Green was a huge factor with the Warriors. He created a buffer early on by hitting threes and ended up with 20 points. Best pitcher for the hosts was Stephen Curry with 27 points, Andrew Wiggins also had a good evening with 25 points. “Everyone in the squad did their part. Draymond takes us into another realm and we love an aggressive Andrew,” Curry said. “We just wanted to win and give ourselves a chance.”
With the Lakers, LeBron James had the most points with 25. Davis came to 23 before he was eliminated. The German national team captain Dennis Schröder scored 14 points, but after a good start he dropped like his teammates and had little shot in the second half.
