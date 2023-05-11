The Golden State Warriors saved the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers and forced a sixth game. The defending champion won 121:106 in San Francisco on Wednesday evening (local time) and reduced the best-of-seven series to 2:3 after victories. Game six in the Western Conference semifinals will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Even more than the defeat, the Lakers could hurt that top performer Anthony Davis could no longer play in the final quarter, apparently due to problems in the head after an elbow hit.