Ice hockey: Draisaitls Oilers behind again after a thriller
On an unlucky night for hockey star Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers suffered a bitter defeat in the NHL playoffs. In the third game of the first round series against the Los Angeles Kings, the team around the German international lost 3-2 away after extra time. In the best-of-seven series, the Canadians are now 1:2 behind again.
The Oilers initially fell behind through Alex Iafallo (20′), then Connor McDavid (28’/30′) hit back with a power play brace. Draisaitl prepared the 2:1, but immediately received a serious time penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Adrian Kempe equalized just 18 seconds later.
“We can definitely be smarter. I got an unnecessary penalty, that’s my mistake,” said the frustrated Draisaitl, but also criticized the line of the referees: “I don’t really know what the standard is right now.”
Since both teams failed to score in the third round, the game went into overtime. Again outnumbered, Trevor Moore became the match winner after 3:24 minutes because his goal stood after long video evidence. The Kings also have home advantage in game four on Monday night.
It was clearer for the New York Islanders, who defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 and thus shortened the series to 1-2. The Islanders broke a 79-year-old record in the Stanley Cup playoffs with four goals in just 2:18 in the final third.
Basketball: Knicks take the lead in the series
The New York Knicks regained the lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The basketball team around the German center Isaiah Hartenstein won on Friday (local time) at home with 99:79 (45:32) against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the best-of-seven series it is now 2-1 for New York. Four wins are necessary to advance to the second round.
With Cleveland, New York managed to keep a team below 80 points for the first time this season. Offensively, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 21 points and six assists. Hartenstein contributed seven points and five rebounds in just under 18 minutes of play in the win at a sold-out Madison Square Garden.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets only need a win to advance to the second round. After a 120-111 (61-55) away win at the Minnesota Timberwolves, the top-seeded team in the Western Conference leads the series 3-0. The two-time most valuable player in the league, Nikola Jokic, recorded a so-called triple double, with 20 points, twelve assists and eleven rebounds. The top scorer of the game was Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards with 36 points.
The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, managed to reduce their series against the Boston Celtics to 1-2. The Hawks won their home game on Friday 130-122 (74-67). Atlanta star Trae Young scored 15 of his 32 points in the final quarter.
Football: NFL suspends five players for sports betting
The National Football League (NFL) has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy. The NFL confirmed this on Friday (local time). Among the five players are four of the Detroit Lions, team of German-American wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill have been suspended for six games, with Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore indefinitely, as has Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders. The three are said to have bet on NFL games in the past season.
“A review by the league found no evidence that inside information was used or that a game was compromised in any way,” the league said in a statement. The Lions announced on Friday that they would sack Cephus and Moore. Like Toney, the two cannot apply for reinstatement until after the upcoming season.
The Gambling Policy prohibits any player or employee in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling at club or league facilities. Williams and Berryhill are also said to have bet, but not on NFL games. They’ll be allowed to attend Lions practice and games during prep, but will miss the first six regular-season games.
Basketball: Raptors fire master coaches
The Toronto Raptors have parted ways with longtime coach Nick Nurse. This was announced by Masai Ujiri, President of the North American NBA basketball team, which is currently the only one based in Canada, on Friday (local time). Nurse led the Raptors to their first and only championship in 2019 and was named NBA Coach of the Year the following season.
In the current season, the Raptors failed after a changeable season with 41 wins and losses in the so-called play-in tournament for the playoffs by the Chicago Bulls.
The 55-year-old nurse was the head coach for five years and, before that, an assistant coach for five years with the Raptors. It was the most successful period in the history of the franchise. Only the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have had more wins over the decade.
