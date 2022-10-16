US sports compact



Oilers and Draisaitl lose the “Battle of Alberta”



Leon Draisaitl (r.) in a duel with MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames.

Photo: AFP/Codie McLachlan





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Ice hockey: Defeat for Draisaitl with Edmonton – Grubauer also loses

Ice hockey national player Leon Draisaitl suffered a 3-4 defeat with the Edmonton Oilers in the Canadian duel against the Calgary Flames. The 26-year-old had two assists in the so-called “Battle of Alberta”, but that wasn’t enough for Edmonton. “We made small mistakes that are easy to fix,” said Draisaitl after the game.



At the start of the NHL season, the Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3. Tim Stützle (20) also lost with the Ottawa Senators 2:3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Philipp Grubauer (30) suffered a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in goal for the Seattle Kraken – it was the second loss in the second game for the Kraken. The ambitions are high, but reality could catch up with the ice hockey team in the second year after its foundation.

“We plan to get into the playoffs. But if we don’t make it, then the national team has priority for me,” said the 30-year-old Grubauer of the German Press Agency. “The focus is on the play-offs, but then maybe the World Cup is also in the back of our minds. But we’ll talk again in March or April, ”said the Rosenheimer.







Grubauer is the best German ice hockey goalkeeper and was back on the ice for the first time after a three-year break for the German Ice Hockey Federation at the World Cup last summer. In the NHL, the playoffs overlap with the world championships. Only players whose teams do not qualify or are eliminated early have a chance of playing for their national teams.

Basketball: Former superstar Mutombo suffers from brain tumor

Former basketball superstar Dikembe Mutombo suffers from a brain tumor. This was announced by the North American professional league NBA on Saturday. The 56-year-old, one of the best defensive players in the history of the strongest league in the world, is currently experiencing the best possible care from specialists in Atlanta and was in good spirits at the beginning of his treatment, it said in a statement. The 2.18 meter tall Congolese was voted the NBA’s best defenseman in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001. He also made two NBA Finals appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Nets.

Baseball: Title favorite Dodgers fails in the playoffs



Title favorites Los Angeles Dodgers have already failed in the play-offs of the North American professional baseball league MLB because of their first play-off opponent. The regular-season best team with 111 wins in 162 games lost game four to the San Diego Padres 3-5 and the best-of-five series 1-3.

The Dodgers, most recently champions in 2020, went into the seventh inning with a 3-0 lead, where the Padres turned the game by five runs. While the Dodgers missed the round of four for only the second time in seven years, the untitled Padres reached the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998.

(RP/SID/dpa)