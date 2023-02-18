US sports compact Nowitzki before being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame
Ice hockey: Oilers bankruptcy despite Draisaitl hit
German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has scored in the third NHL game in a row, but Draisaitl conceded the third loss in a row with the Edmonton Oilers. On Friday (local time), the Oilers lost 4-5 (4-1, 0-1, 0-2) at home to the New York Rangers in the North American ice hockey league after a penalty shootout.
The Oilers got off to a great start: After the first third, the hosts were 4-1 up, Draisaitl was on hand to make it 4-1 with his 32nd goal of the season. After that, Edmonton was not to score again, in the twelfth attempt in the penalty shoot-out the decision was made in favor of the Rangers. Draisaitl also missed his penalty.
Tim Stützle also went off the ice as a loser on Friday: the 21-year-old striker and the Ottawa Senators were beaten at home by the Chicago Blackhawks 3: 4 (0: 1, 1: 0, 2: 2) after overtime. Stützle prepared the senators’ 3-1 lead in the middle of the third period. For Stützle, this was his 32nd assist this season.
Basketball: Wagner missed defending his title at the talent tournament
National basketball player Franz Wagner missed defending his title in the so-called “Rising Stars Challenge” of the North American basketball league NBA. Wagner lost on Friday (local time) with his team coached by former NBA player Deron Williams in the semifinals of the mini-tournament as part of the All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.
The “Team Deron” had to admit defeat in the semi-final, played to 40 points, by the later tournament winner “Team Pau” with 25:40. Wagner remained without points and missed each of his three attempts to throw from the field. Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans was named Most Valuable Player in Team Pau’s 25-20 win over Team Jaso in the finals.
The Rising Stars Challenge pits the most promising talent in their first or second season in the NBA against one another. This format has been held at the NBA All-Star Weekend since 1994. Before Wagner, his brother Moritz Wagner (2020), Dennis Schröder (2015) and Dirk Nowitzki (2000) had taken part. Last season, Wagner and his team won the tournament.
The highlight of the North American professional league’s annual All-Star weekend is the show game of the best basketball players on Sunday (local time).
Basketball: Nowitzki before being accepted into the Hall of Fame
Dirk Nowitzki has a good chance of being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame this year. The German basketball legend is one of twelve candidates for the Basketball Hall of Fame. The NBA announced this on Friday (local time) as part of the All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.
A 24-member committee will vote on it, and the new members of the Hall of Fame will be announced at the College Championships on April 1. The ceremonial admission to the Hall of Fame itself will take place on November 11th and 12th. take place in August.
Nowitzki has a total of 31,550 points in his NBA career and ranks sixth on the all-time leaderboard. In 2011, the 44-year-old won the championship with the Dallas Mavericks, where Nowitzki was named the most valuable player in the finals series. In the 2006/07 season, Nowitzki had won the MVP award of the main round.
