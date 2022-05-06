US sports compact



Nico Sturm also wins game two with Colorado against Senators



Cale Makar (8), Nico Sturm and Devon Toews (7) of the Colorado Avalanche.

Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Hockey: Nico Sturm also wins game two with Colorado against Senators

The Colorado Avalanche with the Augsburg ice hockey pro Nico Sturm also won their second game of the NHL playoffs against the Nashville Senators. On Thursday (local time), the title aspirant won 2-1 (1-1, 0-0, 0-0) after extra time and is only two more wins away from the second playoff round of the North American ice hockey league.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





Cale Makar made it 2-1 after eleven and a half minutes of extra time, and Nico Sturm was also involved in Colorado’s winning goal. The Avalanche took the lead after five and a half minutes through Nathan MacKinnon in the first period, but the Predators equalized ten minutes later. Sturm stood on the ice for almost ten minutes and fired a shot at the opposing goal himself.

The Avalanche had dominated the opening game 7-2. The series now continues in Nashville, where the next two games in the series will be best-of-seven.







The Florida Panthers equalized their series to 1-1 after wins with a 5-1 (2-0, 3-1, 0-0) home win against the Washington Capitals. The New York Rangers did the same, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 (1-1, 2-1, 2-0) at home. The Dallas Stars also clinched their first win of the playoffs with a 2-0 (1-0, 0-0, 1-0) win over the Calgary Flames.

Basketball: Brooks suspended for a playoff game after a hard foul

Basketball player Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies has been suspended for a game after a hard foul in the North American professional league NBA. The league announced this on Thursday. Brooks had caught opponent Gary Payton II so hard in the air during his 106-101 win over the Golden State Warriors that he hit the ground and fractured his left elbow. The Warriors will probably miss Payton II for a month. In the series in best-of-seven mode, the score is 1-1, the next two games will take place in San Francisco with the Warriors. The third duel between the two teams will be held without Brooks.

Basketball: Simmons operated on his back – longer break

Brooklyn Nets basketball star Ben Simmons has had back surgery and will be out for several months. The 25-year-old player announced this on Thursday via Twitter. According to Simmons, the operation went well. The Australian will need several months to return but should be able to return for next season in the autumn. Simmons was recently unable to play in the playoffs of the North American professional league NBA. Despite having two star players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, his Nets lost 4-0 to the Boston Celtics.

(RP/SID/dpa)