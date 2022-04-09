US sports compact



Football: Hurdler Devon Allen signs with NFL team Philadelphia

The NFL team Philadelphia Eagles has signed hurdler and two-time Olympian Devon Allen. The football team announced this on Friday (local time). Allen played wide receiver football at the University of Oregon in college, but then switched to track and field, specializing in the 110-meter hurdles.



The 27-year-old took part in the last two Olympic Games. In Tokyo last year he missed the Olympic bronze medal by just four hundredths of a second. “Now or never. I don’t want to get too old and try to get into the NFL when I’m 30 or 31,” said the three-time US champion after signing with the Eagles. Allen has not played football since 2016.

basketball: Kleber only spectators with a clear Mavs victory

The Dallas Mavericks have mastered their penultimate duty in the North American professional league NBA against the Portland Trail Blazers without the German national basketball player Maximilian Kleber. Kleber could only watch his team win 128:78 due to an ankle injury. With one game left, the Texans are fourth in the Western Conference and already qualified for the playoffs.







The Milwaukee Bucks have meanwhile substantiated their claim for second place in the Eastern Conference ahead of the Boston Celtics around national player Daniel Theis. After beating the Detroit Pistons 131-101, top star Giannis Antetokounmpo and colleagues have a chance in Sunday’s final game against Cleveland to secure their position behind the leading Miami Heat.

Bottom-west Houston Rockets narrowly lost 115-117 to the Toronto Raptors without Dennis Schröder, who was still injured.



Ice hockey: Nico Sturm with assist in Colorado’s fifth win in a row

German ice hockey pro Nico Sturm remains on course for success with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. The currently best team in the North American professional league won its away game at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday (local time) 5: 4 (1: 2, 2: 0, 1: 2) after overtime and drove to its fifth success in a row.



Sturm was directly involved in Colorado’s 3-2 lead in the second period. It was the tenth assist of the season for the 26-year-old striker. The Avalanche were up 4-2 in the final period, but conceded the equalizer with 16 seconds remaining outnumbered. Cale Makar scored the winning goal for the visitors in the third minute of extra time.

