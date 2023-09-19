In the previous meeting on Monday evening, the New Orleans Saints won 20:17 at the Carolina Panthers. The Saints with their new quarterback Derek Carr recorded their second win of the season. This has not been possible since 2013. “They are an important reason why I wanted to come here. “I don’t have to be perfect for us to win and I certainly wasn’t in the first half,” Carr said of the Saints defense’s strong performance. “We don’t have the feeling that we have played so outstandingly so far and we still have two wins. That’s pretty good.” The Panthers, with young Bryce Young as a playmaker, are still waiting for their first success of the season.