NFL star Chubb injured after brutal scene – Steelers beat Browns
NFL star Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns apparently seriously injured his knee in the second game of the season. In the 22:26 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was unable to continue playing early in the second quarter after he was hit in the legs by opponent Minkah Fitzpatrick and his left knee was bent at an extremely unnatural angle.
Numerous US sports stars expressed their regret on Monday evening (local time), including NBA superstar LeBron James and colleagues such as Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey from the NFL. The scene looked so brutal that the TV station ESPN decided not to repeat it. There was initially no diagnosis of the 27-year-old’s obvious injury.
The game had already started extremely bitterly for the Browns. On the first play, quarterback Deshaun Watson’s pass bounced from his teammate’s hands into those of a Steelers defender. Alex Highsmith carried the football into the end zone and the Browns were already behind after just nine seconds. Steelers star defender TJ Watt scored the final touchdown in the final quarter after the Browns lost the ball again.
In the previous meeting on Monday evening, the New Orleans Saints won 20:17 at the Carolina Panthers. The Saints with their new quarterback Derek Carr recorded their second win of the season. This has not been possible since 2013. “They are an important reason why I wanted to come here. “I don’t have to be perfect for us to win and I certainly wasn’t in the first half,” Carr said of the Saints defense’s strong performance. “We don’t have the feeling that we have played so outstandingly so far and we still have two wins. That’s pretty good.” The Panthers, with young Bryce Young as a playmaker, are still waiting for their first success of the season.
