American Football: St. Brown with the next touchdown – referee seriously injured
Thanks to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s next touchdown, the Detroit Lions have their sights firmly set on the play-offs in the NFL professional football league. The Lions won 33:28 at the New Orleans Saints and are clearly on course after their ninth win in their twelfth game. Detroit last qualified for the postseason in the 2016/17 season.
The Lions led 21-0 after an outstanding first quarter when St. Brown scored Detroit’s third touchdown less than seven minutes into the game. In the end it was tight again, but coach Dan Campbell’s team managed to win over time.
However, the success was overshadowed by a serious injury to referee Nick Piazza, who was carried away on a stretcher after a collision with Saints running back Alvin Kamara. According to the Saints, the referee’s kneecap popped out, but his condition is stable.
For former champions New England Patriots and their long-time successful coach Bill Belichick, however, things are becoming increasingly bleak. In the 0:6 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots remained without a point for the second time this season. Belichick’s plan to replace hapless quarterback Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe had no effect. Even the substitute couldn’t prevent the fifth defeat in a row and the tenth of the season overall.
Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs suffered their fourth defeat of the season 19:27 against the Green Bay Packers.
Meanwhile, runner-up Philadelphia Eagles suffered a bitter 19:42 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes and receiver Deebo Samuel completed three. It was only the second loss of the season for the Eagles.
Ice hockey: National player Reichel removed from the matchday squad
National ice hockey player Lukas Reichel received a lesson from his coach in the NHL and was kicked out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ squad for the game against the Minnesota Wild. “He’s certainly disappointed, but we need more from him,” coach Luke Richardson said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “We mentioned that when opportunities arise like (Anthony) Beauvillier is not available today, he should take advantage of that. So we are disappointed too.” New signing Beauvillier was not allowed to play due to a lack of a visa.
After a strong final phase last season with 15 scorer points in 23 games, the 21-year-old Reichel has not yet been able to convince in the current season. In the first 22 games he only managed 6 points. As a result, his ice time has recently decreased; against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday he was only allowed to play 11:29 minutes. On Sunday, the professional, who was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2020 draft, had to watch the 4-1 loss against Minnesota from the press box.
American Football: Lucky charm retired: Chiefs lose for the first time with Taylor Swift
Pop superstar Taylor Swift didn’t bring any luck to the Kansas City Chiefs as a spectator in the stadium for the first time. The singer was in the stands on Sunday when the Chiefs lost 19:27 to the Green Bay Packers at the legendary and freezing Lambeau Field. It was the fifth time she watched her friend Travis Kelce’s game live in the stadium – and the first time that the Chiefs left the field as losers.
It was Swift’s first visit to the stadium since October 22nd. Since then, the singer has been busy with her tour, which is currently on pause again. Swift watched the game alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.
