After a strong final phase last season with 15 scorer points in 23 games, the 21-year-old Reichel has not yet been able to convince in the current season. In the first 22 games he only managed 6 points. As a result, his ice time has recently decreased; against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday he was only allowed to play 11:29 minutes. On Sunday, the professional, who was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2020 draft, had to watch the 4-1 loss against Minnesota from the press box.