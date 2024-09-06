Due to a thunderstorm in Missouri, the start of the game was delayed by 20 minutes, and in a rematch of the previous play-off semi-final, the two teams then fought an exciting duel. The Chiefs were leading 27-20 when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely in the end zone on the last drive as the clock ran out. The tight end caught the ball, but his toe was on the line. No touchdown, the game was over.