“I don’t have a time frame for Pacheco. I know it won’t be this week – it will probably be longer,” said head coach Andy Reid. “He’s a guy who loves the game. He had tears in his eyes and was emotional.” Pacheco has been one of the Chiefs’ most reliable offensive options since being snapped up by Kansas City with the 251st pick of the 2022 draft. He won the Super Bowl in each of his two NFL seasons with the Missouri franchise.