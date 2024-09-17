The Atlanta Falcons won their away game against the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a clinically clean final offensive series in the NFL. Quarterback Kirk Cousins led his team 70 yards into the end zone in 55 seconds with a 22:21 score. The Eagles, who were Super Bowl participants two years ago, were unable to respond and suffered their first defeat in the second game of the season. The Falcons now also have a record of one win and one loss.
Because the referees considered the celebration of the late touchdown to be unsportsmanlike and a penalty was imposed, the Falcons had to kick the extra point through the goal posts from 48 yards instead of the usual 33 yards – but the visitors completed this task as well. Because the defense then intercepted a pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the hosts had no chance of responding.
In his second game for the Falcons, Cousins had 241 yards passing and two touchdowns. “It was a team win,” said Cousins. “I had a lot of faith in my teammates.” He wasn’t good enough yet, “but hopefully this last play will give us a boost,” said Cousins. Before moving to the Falcons, he played for the Minnesota Vikings, where a torn Achilles tendon ended his last season prematurely. Atlanta will next face Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs.
Shooting after NFL game in Detroit: Second man dies
Gunfire after the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has led to a second death. Police Chief James White announced that a second person had died the day after the incident. The fight took place at a popular meeting place for fans about a mile from the stadium. “I don’t know all the details, but any time someone loses their life, it’s a tragic incident,” said Lions coach Dan Campbell the day after the loss to the Bucs.
The team of receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown lost at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and shortly afterwards two shots were fired after an argument, it was reported. A suspect was arrested. The victims are men from Detroit, one in his 40s, one in his 20s, police said.
Chiefs probably without Pacheco for a long time
Champions Kansas City Chiefs have had to cope with a serious personnel setback in the American football professional league NFL. The team led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will probably have to make do without running back Isiah Pacheco for several weeks due to a fracture of his right fibula. The 25-year-old limped off the field on Sunday during the Chiefs’ 26:25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving the stadium wearing a protective boot.
“I don’t have a time frame for Pacheco. I know it won’t be this week – it will probably be longer,” said head coach Andy Reid. “He’s a guy who loves the game. He had tears in his eyes and was emotional.” Pacheco has been one of the Chiefs’ most reliable offensive options since being snapped up by Kansas City with the 251st pick of the 2022 draft. He won the Super Bowl in each of his two NFL seasons with the Missouri franchise.
