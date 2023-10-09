Next chapter in Purdy’s NFL fairy tale: four touchdowns against Cowboys
Quarterback Brock Purdy’s NFL fairy tale has a new chapter. In the San Francisco 49ers’ convincing 42:10 win against the Dallas Cowboys, the 23-year-old threw four touchdown passes for the first time in his career and underlined his team’s title ambitions by winning against their strongest opponent to date. Only the Philadelphia Eagles, who won 23:14 at the Los Angeles Rams, also have five wins after five games this NFL season.
“One after the other. We try not to look too far ahead,” Purdy said. 49ers tight end George Kittle also had a strong performance in the nationally televised game, scoring three touchdowns.
Purdy went from third quarterback to regular player last season due to injuries to his competitors and has not lost any of his ten main round games since the previously unknown professional slipped into the starting lineup. He was once selected last in the talent selection, the so-called draft. Since Purdy took the job with the 49ers in December, there has been no team in the NFL that has scored more points or won games than the 49ers, according to the US news agency AP.
The Kansas City Chiefs won 27:20 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Super Bowl defending champion Travis Kelce, who recently received a lot of attention beyond the football world because of the relationship rumors with pop superstar Taylor Swift, had to be examined for an injury to his foot. But Kelce came back and scored a touchdown.
Detroit Lions get fourth NFL win of the season without St. Brown
Even without the injured Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions clinched their fourth win of the season in the NFL and further solidified their role as a playoff candidate. The team around quarterback Jared Goff won 42:24 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. St. Brown was out with an abdominal injury that has been affecting him all week. Goff recorded three touchdown passes and ran another touchdown himself. The Panthers around quarterback Bryce Young, who had to accept two touchdown passes as well as two interceptions, have five defeats after five games.
At least the worries about Panthers player Chandler Zavala became a little less. He was carted off the field in the first quarter with a neck injury and was taken to the hospital for examinations. It was later said that the professional from the attack block line could move all parts of his body.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson also did not finish the game on the field. He injured his shoulder after a run in the second quarter. Without the playmaker, the Colts still managed a 23:16 win against the Tennessee Titans. The New England Patriots lost 34-0 to the New Orleans Saints and now have four defeats in five games. With a difference of more than 30 points, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had never lost in his career.
WNBA finals: Liberty and Sabally lose opener
The German national player Nyara Sabally suffered a setback with New York Liberty at the start of the final series of the US professional basketball league WNBA. The Berliner’s team lost the first game of the best-of-five series against the Las Vegas Aces 82:99. Sabally (23) made a short appearance but didn’t score any points.
Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum were the most successful with 26 points each for the defending champions from Las Vegas, who eliminated the Dallas Wings led by Sabally’s older sister Satou in the semifinals. For New York, MVP Breanna Stewart recorded 21 points. Game two of the final series will take place on Thursday night (3 a.m. CEST).
#sports #compact #chapter #Purdys #NFL #fairy #tale