Purdy went from third quarterback to regular player last season due to injuries to his competitors and has not lost any of his ten main round games since the previously unknown professional slipped into the starting lineup. He was once selected last in the talent selection, the so-called draft. Since Purdy took the job with the 49ers in December, there has been no team in the NFL that has scored more points or won games than the 49ers, according to the US news agency AP.