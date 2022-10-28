US sports compact



Football: Bucs also lose to the Ravens

Two weeks before the guest appearance in Munich, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers around NFL superstar Tom Brady are still in crisis. The 22:27 against the Baltimore Ravens around playmaker Lamar Jackson was the fifth loss in the eighth game of the season for the Buccaneers. Brady, the most successful football player in history with seven Super Bowl victories, has never had such a poor record at this point.



The 45-year-old didn’t allow himself any major mistakes, but was annoyed by his teammates’ mishaps and penalties on several occasions and didn’t seem well coordinated with his colleagues. His only touchdown pass just before the end of the game came too late for a comeback.

During the game, Brady was also knocked down with the ball by a defender for the 555th time in his career, making him the most-sacked quarterback in history. Ben Roehtlisberger previously held this record. Brady is playing his 20th season.







The Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks on November 13 in the first NFL game in league history to be played in Germany.

Hockey: Draisaitl meets the Oilers victory

Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl led the Edmonton Oilers to their next success on his 27th birthday. The German international scored the winning goal against the Chicago Blackhawks 6:5 in the North American professional league NHL 38 seconds before the end of regular time. He was already involved in the fourth win in the past five games with two assists.

“It’s the best gift I could get,” said Draisaitl. “These are great points. It was a crazy game. At the moment we are finding ways to win games.” In addition to the Cologne player, his congenial strike partner Connor McDavid also stood out with three goals and one assist. Both are now tied with Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak with 15 points at the top of the NHL scoring list.

Numerous other German professionals suffered defeats on Thursday evening. Defenseman Moritz Seider lost with the Detroit Red Wings 1:5 against the top team Boston Bruins. Shooting star Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild and remained pointless, as did youngster Jason Peterka in the Buffalo Sabers’ 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.



Goalie Thomas Greiss lost 6-2 with the St. Louis Blues to the Nashville Predators, saving 36 of 41 shots. Besides Draisaitl, only Nico Sturm with the San Jose Sharks won 4:3 in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Basketball: Doncic leads the Mavs to victory

National basketball player Maximilian Kleber and his Dallas Mavericks celebrated their second win of the season in the North American professional league NBA. Led by the outstanding Luka Doncic, the Texans defeated the Brooklyn Nets 129:125 after overtime – the Slovenian high-flyer managed a furious triple-double from 41 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

Kleber also played his part with 15 points in a spectacular game in which the Nets lost out despite 76 points from their star duo Kyrie Irving (39) and Kevin Durant (37). It was their fourth loss in five games of the season.



Meanwhile, defending champions Golden State Warriors celebrated their third win of the season in a 123-110 win over the Miami Heat. Stephen Curry scored 33 points for Forbes Magazine’s Most Valuable NBA Franchise team. The Warriors replaced the New York Knicks ($6.1 billion) with an estimated value of $7 billion. The Knicks, who topped the list for the previous seven years, are followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (5.9), Chicago Bulls (4.1) and Boston Celtics (4).

