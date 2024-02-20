17 goals in an ice hockey game: The Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks delivered a spectacle at 10:7 in the NHL. The last time there were more goals in a game in the best ice hockey league in the world was in the 1995/96 season. “That sounds like a youth game in Canada,” said Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ed, who scored three times: “I’m sure the fans thought it was great, I’m not sure about the coaches.”