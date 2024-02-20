New coach for Schröder in the NBA
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder has to adjust to a new coach at his new club Brooklyn Nets. The NBA team from New York parted ways with head coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday. Schröder recently moved from the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA and has only played three games with his new team so far.
The Nets responded to the unsatisfactory sporting situation by separating coaches. Brooklyn (21:33 wins) is currently eleventh in the East and is in danger of missing the playoffs. Before All-Star Weekend, the Nets lost 86-136 to the Boston Celtics.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but we believe it is the best one for the team's future,” said Sean Mark, the club's general manager. The Nets extended Vaughn's contract until 2027 just a year ago. The 49-year-old was promoted to interim head coach on November 1 after the team parted ways with former MVP Steve Nash.
Wild game in Minnesota: 17 goals in the NHL
17 goals in an ice hockey game: The Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks delivered a spectacle at 10:7 in the NHL. The last time there were more goals in a game in the best ice hockey league in the world was in the 1995/96 season. “That sounds like a youth game in Canada,” said Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ed, who scored three times: “I’m sure the fans thought it was great, I’m not sure about the coaches.”
For Minnesota, the ten goals are a franchise record; the Wild scored six times in just 5:45 minutes. In addition to Eriksson Ed, Kirill Kraprisow also scored a hat trick and both had a total of six scorer points. JT Miller scored three times as the Canucks gave up a 4-1 lead. “It was a strange game,” he said.
NHL: Draisaitl, Stützle and Seider open the door
The German ice hockey stars Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle and Moritz Seider paved the way to victory for their teams in the NHL. All three scored the opening goal on Monday, and Draisaitl even scored three points in his Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. In the final third he prepared two goals. It was Draisaitl's 27th goal of the season and Arizona's tenth defeat in a row.
Stützle also played strongly in his Ottawa Senators' 4-2 win over former champions Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored the 1-0 himself and set up the 2-0. With 51 scorer points after 52 games, the 22-year-old is not far behind Draisaitl (68). The play-off places are still out of reach for Ottawa, but Edmonton is on track and the Detroit Red Wings also have a chance of making the finals.
In the eleven-time champion's victory over the Seattle Kraken (4:3 after extra time), defender Seider scored his seventh goal of the season. US star Patrick Kane provided the goal; it was the 800th assist in the three-time Stanley Cup winner's NHL career. Another defender scored the winning goal for the Red Wings: Ben Chiarot scored after 1:07 minutes in overtime. Kraken goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not on the ice.
Gender battle between the three stars: Curry beats Ionescu
Basketball superstar Stephen Curry won the “Battle of the Sexes” against top player Sabrina Ionescu, but had to stretch hard in a spectacular three-way competition.
In a duel between probably the world's best “snipers” from the men's elite NBA league and the women's league WNBA, the four-time champions from the Golden State Warriors prevailed 29:26 against the world champions New York Liberty as part of the NBA's all-star weekend.
“Great entertainment, great throws, strong 70 seconds from both of us,” said Curry (35) after the eagerly awaited first comparison of this kind. Ionescu (26) immediately demanded revenge: “Obviously Steph deserved to win, but next time I want to do better.”
Both would have won the official three-way competition between the NBA aces, which was held shortly before – Damian Lillard from the Milwaukee Bucks was ahead with 24 points. The maximum number of points in the format is 40. At the WNBA All-Star Game, Ionescu shone with an incredible 37 points and then challenged Curry.
