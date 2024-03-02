NBA: Victory for Theis – Dallas loses despite Doncic's show
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis has taken the next step towards the playoffs with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. The Californians won confidently 140:115 against the bottom of the East, the Washington Wizards. Theis narrowly missed a double double with nine points and eight rebounds.
Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, were not helped by superstar Luka Doncic's next triple double. The Texans lost 110:138 to record champions Boston Celtics, who celebrated their tenth win in a row and continue to confidently lead the East.
In around 20 minutes of playing time, Kleber contributed two rebounds and two assists as well as one point, while Doncic added twelve rebounds and eleven assists to his 37 points. Despite the defeat, the Mavericks are still within striking distance of the direct play-off places.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo once again showed a dominant performance. The “Greek Freak” led his Milwaukee Bucks to a 113:97 win over the Chicago Bulls with 46 points and 16 rebounds.
Despite good Stützle: next NHL defeat for Senators
Despite two assists from national ice hockey player Tim Stützle, the Ottawa Senators suffered their third defeat in a row in the NHL. The team from Canada lost 3:5 to the Arizona Coyotes. As bottom of the Atlantic Division, qualification for the play-offs has now become a long way off for Ottawa.
“We have to be ready from the start,” said goalkeeper Anton Forsberg, whose team quickly fell behind 3-0: “We have to work on scoring the first goal. It’s always easier to play with a lead and not constantly chase a deficit.”
Arizona's success ended a 14-game losing streak. The Coyotes hadn't won since January 22nd.
