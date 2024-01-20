In contrast, the Orlando Magic are slipping further and further. Orlando lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 109:124 and suffered its fifth defeat in the last six games. Philadelphia's top scorer Joel Embiid scored 36 points. The center, who was voted the league's most valuable player last year, scored more than 30 points for the 19th time in a row. With Tyrese Maxey, a second Sixers player surpassed the mark. Orlando had to do without world champion Franz Wagner in the eighth game in a row. His brother Moritz Wagner was allowed to play for at least a little more than six minutes after he was not used twice recently.