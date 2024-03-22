On the other hand, the chances of national team captain Dennis Schröder and the Brooklyn Nets of participating in the finals are dwindling more and more after their fifth defeat in a row. The Nets lost 108:115 to the top team Milwaukee Bucks led by the recovered Giannis Antetokounmpo (21 points, nine rebounds). Schröder was in the starting line-up and had five points and nine assists. With twelve games remaining, the Nets are currently four wins behind the last place that entitles them to participate in the play-in tournament.