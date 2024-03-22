Orlando on course for the play-offs – Hartenstein with the best score
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner and their NBA club Orlando Magic are undeterred on course for the franchise's first play-off participation since the 2019/20 season. The 121:106 against the New Orleans Pelicans was the fifth win in a row for Orlando, the team is fourth in the Eastern Conference. Franz Wagner had 18 points, his older brother Moritz 14.
Isaiah Hartenstein shone with his personal NBA best of 20 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. However, the German-American could not prevent the New York Knicks from losing 100:113 to champions Denver Nuggets with the outstanding Nikola Jokic (30 points, 14 rebounds, eleven assists). The Knicks are fifth in the East, just behind Orlando.
On the other hand, the chances of national team captain Dennis Schröder and the Brooklyn Nets of participating in the finals are dwindling more and more after their fifth defeat in a row. The Nets lost 108:115 to the top team Milwaukee Bucks led by the recovered Giannis Antetokounmpo (21 points, nine rebounds). Schröder was in the starting line-up and had five points and nine assists. With twelve games remaining, the Nets are currently four wins behind the last place that entitles them to participate in the play-in tournament.
Maximilian Kleber (seven points, two assists) celebrated a 113:97 win against Utah Jazz with the Dallas Mavericks in the fight for a direct play-off ticket in the West.
Oilers with a comeback win in the NHL – Peterka with a brace
Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers celebrated a spectacular comeback victory against the Buffalo Sabers in the NHL professional ice hockey league with double goalscorer John-Jason Peterka. Draisaitl, who reduced the score to 1:2 towards the end of the first period with his 35th goal of the season, contributed two more assists to the Canadians' ultimately clear 8:3 victory. Edmonton consolidated fifth place in the Western Conference.
Peterka had initially given hope to the Sabres, who were under pressure in the play-off battle. The vice world champion scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season to make it 0-1 and 2-3, respectively, but Buffalo had to accept six goals in the last 21 minutes of the game.
Moritz Seider secured eighth place in the Eastern Conference with the Detroit Red Wings by beating the New York Islanders 6-3; the defender prepared the first goal of the game.
Tim Stützle (without a scorer point) lost with the Ottawa Senators against the St. Louis Blues 2:5, the Sens remain second to last in the East and can practically put a stop to the season. Despite 34 saves from goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, the Seattle Kraken suffered their sixth defeat in a row by losing 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Chicago Blackhawks and Lukas Reichel, second to last in the West, lost 4-0 to the Anaheim Ducks and have no longer had any play-off hopes. The same applies to vice world champion Nico Sturm, who had to admit defeat with bottom team San Jose Sharks 1:4 against Tampa Bay Lightning.
