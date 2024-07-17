Dallas star Irving undergoes surgery on his left hand
Basketball star Kyrie Irving (32) of the Dallas Mavericks underwent surgery on his left hand during the NBA’s summer break. The Mavericks announced this on Tuesday evening (local time). According to the report, Irving, a key player for the Texans alongside Luka Doncic, broke his left hand during training at the beginning of the month. Further information will be announced “in due course”.
The Mavericks, led by forward Maxi Kleber, lost the final series against the record champion Boston Celtics last season and missed out on their first title since 2011. Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, who became a free agent without a contract after a disappointing season with the Golden State Warriors and has agreed to a three-year contract with the Mavs, according to media reports, is expected to help in the new attempt at the championship.
Kobe’s father Joe Bryant died
Joe Bryant, father of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has died. As his former school, La Salle University, announced on Tuesday, the former NBA professional died at the age of 69. During his active career between 1975 and 1983, Bryant played for the Philadelphia 76ers, the then San Diego Clippers and the Houston Rockets and then also played in Italy and France. He later also worked as a coach.
His son was also born during his time in Philadelphia. Kobe Bryant won five championships and two Olympic gold medals during his career, which he spent with the Los Angeles Lakers, and was voted the NBA’s most valuable player in 2008. The then 41-year-old died in a helicopter accident in 2020.
#sports #compact #NBA #star #Irving #undergoes #surgery #Kobes #father #Joe #Bryant #dies
Leave a Reply