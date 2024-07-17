The Mavericks, led by forward Maxi Kleber, lost the final series against the record champion Boston Celtics last season and missed out on their first title since 2011. Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, who became a free agent without a contract after a disappointing season with the Golden State Warriors and has agreed to a three-year contract with the Mavs, according to media reports, is expected to help in the new attempt at the championship.